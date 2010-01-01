Nabaparna Bhattacharya

Nabaparna Bhattacharya

Benzinga Editor

ConAgra Brands&#39; Volumes In Focus: Analyst Cautions Investments May Be Throttled Back
ConAgra Brands' Volumes In Focus: Analyst Cautions Investments May Be Throttled Back
Stifel analyst Matthew E.
Kellanova May Bear The Brunt Of Weak Volume Environment As Pricing Diminishes: Analyst Cautions
Kellanova May Bear The Brunt Of Weak Volume Environment As Pricing Diminishes: Analyst Cautions
Stifel analyst Matthew E.
DTE Energy To Trade In A Narrow Band In Near Term: Analyst Explains Why
DTE Energy To Trade In A Narrow Band In Near Term: Analyst Explains Why
BMO Capital Markets analyst James M.
Dollar Tree Promisingly Positioned For Long-Term Growth Despite Recent Share Decline: Analyst
Dollar Tree Promisingly Positioned For Long-Term Growth Despite Recent Share Decline: Analyst
BMO Capital Markets analyst Kelly Bania reiterated the Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), 
Adobe&#39;s Product Differentiation And Generative AI: Analyst Forecasts Future Growth Opportunities
Adobe's Product Differentiation And Generative AI: Analyst Forecasts Future Growth Opportunities
BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman reiterated the Outperform rating on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), 
Recession Alert! JPMorgan&#39;s Kolanovic Foresees 20% Market Downturn
Recession Alert! JPMorgan's Kolanovic Foresees 20% Market Downturn
JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) chief market strategist Marko Kolanovic is reportedly sounding the alarm, forecasting
Carrier Global&#39;s Weaker Fundamental Metrics In Focus: JP Morgan Analyst Sees Less Room To Run
Carrier Global's Weaker Fundamental Metrics In Focus: JP Morgan Analyst Sees Less Room To Run
JP Morgan analyst C.
Why Aerospace Company ParaZero&#39;s Stock Is Skyrocketing Friday
Why Aerospace Company ParaZero's Stock Is Skyrocketing Friday
ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) shares are trading higher after the company and its partner OVRL announced the first-ever authorization from Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Agency (CASA) for drones to 
&#39;Far From Consumer Friendly&#39; - PayPal Slammed In Class-Action Suit Accused Of Forcing Higher Price
'Far From Consumer Friendly' - PayPal Slammed In Class-Action Suit Accused Of Forcing Higher Price
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is facing a consumer antitrust 
ConAgra&#39;s Snack Revolution - Portion Sizes May Get A Makeover Amid Diet Drug Wave: Report
ConAgra's Snack Revolution - Portion Sizes May Get A Makeover Amid Diet Drug Wave: Report
ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) could reportedly revamp the portion sizes of its snacks should the rising tide of 
Can NICE&#39;s Acquisition Of LiveVox Be Accretive? Analysts Weigh In
Can NICE's Acquisition Of LiveVox Be Accretive? Analysts Weigh In
Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan reiterated the Outperform rating on NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE), with a 
Tractor Supply&#39;s Q3 May Face Headwinds Amid Decline In Major Discretionary Sales, Analyst Forecasts
Tractor Supply's Q3 May Face Headwinds Amid Decline In Major Discretionary Sales, Analyst Forecasts
Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli reiterated a Buy rating on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO),
Sensata&#39;s Shift To Electrification Has Hurdles, Analyst Cites $16M-$20M In Restructuring Costs
Sensata's Shift To Electrification Has Hurdles, Analyst Cites $16M-$20M In Restructuring Costs
Truist Securities analyst William Stein reiterated a Hold rating on Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST),
Carrier Global Downgraded: BofA Analyst Cautions About HVAC Concerns In Europe
Carrier Global Downgraded: BofA Analyst Cautions About HVAC Concerns In Europe
BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin downgraded Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) to Underperform from Neutral,
Sky-High Sustainability: Boeing &amp; Masdar Join Forces To Supercharge Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Sky-High Sustainability: Boeing & Masdar Join Forces To Supercharge Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar and Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) have announced a strategic 
Hyundai Joins The Club - The Latest Company To Gain Access Tesla Superchargers In North America
Hyundai Joins The Club - The Latest Company To Gain Access Tesla Superchargers In North America
Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) unveiled 
JPMorgan Ramps Up Securitization Ahead Of Anticipated Capital Requirements
JPMorgan Ramps Up Securitization Ahead Of Anticipated Capital Requirements
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is reportedly accelerating the securitization of billions in its loan portfolio, a move attributed to the anticipation of new 
Spire Global Clinches NASA Deal To Elevate Earth Observation Data Insights
Spire Global Clinches NASA Deal To Elevate Earth Observation Data Insights
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) has been selected for a multiple-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity, or IDIQ contract by 
Why Tesla&#39;s Vietnamese Rival VinFast Stock Is Gaining Today?
Why Tesla's Vietnamese Rival VinFast Stock Is Gaining Today?
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) reported 
Why Gene Therapy Company Orchard Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today?
Why Gene Therapy Company Orchard Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today?
Gene therapy company Orchard Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares are trading higher after it agreed to be acquired by Kyowa Kirin Co., a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, for $16.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS) in cash 

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved