DoorDash Stock Climbs After Q2 Report: Orders Up 20%, Revenue Up 25% YoY

DoorDash, Inc. DASH released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: DoorDash reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.28 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.16 billion and is up from revenue of $2.63 billion from the same period last year.

For the second quarter, DoorDash reported:

  • Total Orders increased 20% year-over-year to 761 million.
  • Marketplace GOV increased 23% year-over-year to $24.2 billion.
  • Revenue increased 25% to $3.3 billion.
  • Net Revenue Margin was 13.5%, up from 13.3% in Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 52% year-over-year to $655 million from $430 million in Q2 2024.

Outlook: For the third quarter, DoorDash sees marketplace GOV in a range of $24.2 billion to $24.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between $680 million and $780 million.

DASH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DoorDash stock was up 5.08% at $271.20 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

Overview
