Ford Delays Plans For Electric Pickup, Van to 2028 Amid Affordable EV Push Due To Stiff Competition From China

Ford Motor Co. F will reportedly delay plans to develop an all-electric pickup truck as well as a van to push for smaller, affordable electric vehicles amid rising competition from China.

Ford To Delay Plans For F-150 Lightning Successor

The company has told suppliers it will delay the production of the company's successor to the F-150 Lightning Pickup truck at the Tennessee plant from 2027 to 2028, Auto News reported on Thursday.

The company will also delay plans to produce the E-Transit Van in Ohio from 2026 to 2028, the report suggests.

Trump's Ford F-150 Promise And $550 Billion Deal With Japan

The news comes as President Donald Trump had said in a phone interview that Japan would import the F-150 pickup truck into the country as part of the $550 billion tariff deal.

"They’re taking the very beautiful Ford F-150, which does very well," Trump said. Meanwhile, Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top trade negotiator, visited the US to ensure the swift implementation of the new tariff agreement.

Ford's Answer To Chinese Competitors

Elsewhere, Ford had hinted at producing more affordable EVs to offset competition from China. The automaker is reportedly developing a new platform to underpin its affordable EV lineup in the future.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had earlier acknowledged China's dominance in the EV sector. "It's the most humbling thing I have ever seen. Seventy percent of all EVs in the world, electric vehicles, are made in China," Farley said before praising them for the advanced technology on offer.

