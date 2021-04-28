Cathie Wood Sells Another $35.7M Worth Of Square Stock And Loads Up $25.8M In Coinbase
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold another 140,682 shares of the payments company Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), estimated to be worth $35.7 million as of Tuesday's close, as it looks to rebalance its portfolio.
The investment firm’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) sold 110,682 SQ shares and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) sold 30,000.
The hedge fund counts Square among its top five holdings. It is ARKF’s largest holding representing a 10.9% weight of the ETF, not accounting for Tuesday's trade. ARKF held a total of 1.81 million shares worth about $464.24 million, as of Tuesday morning.
Square is ARKW’s third-largest holding behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). ARKW held a total of 1.34 million shares, worth about $343.84 million, as of Tuesday.
Shares of Square last closed 0.77% lower at $253.79.
See Also: Why Square, PayPal Are Top Picks In The Fintech Space Ahead Of Earnings
The investment fund snapped up 85,411 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) worth about $25.8 million on the stock’s Tuesday’s close via its ARKW ETF.
Shares of the company closed 0.83% lower at $302 on Tuesday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market valuation of $60.16 billion.
Coinbase’s market cap has slipped from the highs of $85.8 billion on its blockbuster listing earlier this month.
Coinbase stood at the fifteenth position among a total of 54 other stocks in the ARKW portfolio, which holds a total of 508,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange worth about $154.8 million, representing 2.2% of the ETF’s weight.
See Also: Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?
