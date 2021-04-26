fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.12
338.30
+ 0.33%
DIA
+ 0.30
340.19
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 1.05
415.76
+ 0.25%

Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?

byAdam Eckert
April 26, 2021 10:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?

Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) last week, she said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Related Link: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Coinbase

Gibson is not an investor in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), she said, but when Coinbase dropped to $284 last week, she bought shares of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Gibson likes the ability to play the growth of Bitcoin via an exchange like Coinbase, she told CNBC. 

See Also: Turkish Ban May Be Bitcoin's Marketing Boon

What Happened: Coinbase went public on the Nasdaq on April 14 via direct listing. Shares of the popular cryptocurrency exchange closed at $328 after trading as high as $429 in the first day of trading. Since its direct listing, Coinbase shares have traded as low as $282. 

COIN Price Action: Coinbase was up 4.18% at $303.80 at last check Monday.

Photo courtesy of Coinbase.

 

 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Gold Over Bitcoin? 3 Bullish Gold Stocks Going Into The Week

There’s a long-standing debate over whether gold or Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), often referred to as digital gold, is a better store of value. read more

Turkish Ban May Be Bitcoin's Marketing Boon

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) appears to be more interesting than ever to Turkish citizens after local regulators recently banned crypto transactions. read more

A Cryptocurrency, A Big Board Name, And A Penny Stock Look Bullish Going Into The Week

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made new highs last week of $417.91 and $64,896.75, respectively, while small and midcap stocks trading on smaller exchanges took a pause. read more

Elon Musk's Weekend Dogemania: Calls On Coinbase To Support Dogecoin And Sends Wrong Crypto Soaring Again

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk supported Coinbase enabling Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on its trading platform over the weekend. What Happened: The entrepreneur’s support came in the form of a reply to a question posed by a Twitter user. read more