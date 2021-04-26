Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?
Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) last week, she said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Gibson is not an investor in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), she said, but when Coinbase dropped to $284 last week, she bought shares of the cryptocurrency exchange.
Gibson likes the ability to play the growth of Bitcoin via an exchange like Coinbase, she told CNBC.
What Happened: Coinbase went public on the Nasdaq on April 14 via direct listing. Shares of the popular cryptocurrency exchange closed at $328 after trading as high as $429 in the first day of trading. Since its direct listing, Coinbase shares have traded as low as $282.
COIN Price Action: Coinbase was up 4.18% at $303.80 at last check Monday.
