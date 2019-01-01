My account
My Account
Log In
Forgot Password
QQQ
–
–%
DIA
–
–%
SPY
–
–%
TLT
–
–%
GLD
–
–%
BTC/USD
–
–%
Data & APIs
Events
Marketfy
Premarket
Contribute
Sign in
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Freight
Politics
Government
Healthcare
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
ETFs
Forex
Cannabis
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
CME Group
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Penny Stocks
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Fintech
News
Podcast
Events
Newsletter
Personal Finance
Compare Online Brokers
Stock Brokers
Forex Brokers
Futures Brokers
Crypto Brokers
Options Brokers
ETF Brokers
Mutual Fund Brokers
Index Fund Brokers
Bond Brokers
Short Selling Brokers
Stock Apps
All Broker Reviews
Insurance
Auto
Home
Medicare
Life
Vision
Dental
Business
Pet
Health
Motorcycle
Renters
Workers Comp
Top Stocks
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $5
Stocks Under $10
Stocks Under $20
Stocks Under $50
Stocks Under $100
Alternative Investing
Invest in Art
Invest in Land
Invest in Real Estate
Invest in Wine
Invest in Gold
Mortgages
Refinance
Purchase
Find a Mortgage Broker
Crypto
Get Started
Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Is Ethereum a Good Investment?
What is Blockchain
Best Altcoins
How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
DeFi
Crypto and DeFi 101
What is DeFi?
Decentralized Exchanges
Best DeFi Yield Farms
NFTs
NFT Release Calendar
What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
CryptoPunks Watchlist
Are NFTs a Scam or a Digital Bubble?
Best In Crypto
Best Crypto Apps
Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Best Crypto IRA
Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Best Business Crypto Accounts
Best Crypto Screeners
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
Personal Finance
Compare Online Brokers
Stock Brokers
Forex Brokers
Futures Brokers
Crypto Brokers
Options Brokers
ETF Brokers
Mutual Fund Brokers
Index Fund Brokers
Bond Brokers
Short Selling Brokers
Stock Apps
All Broker Reviews
Insurance
Auto
Home
Medicare
Life
Vision
Dental
Business
Pet
Health
Motorcycle
Renters
Workers Comp
Top Stocks
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $5
Stocks Under $10
Stocks Under $20
Stocks Under $50
Stocks Under $100
Alternative Investing
Invest in Art
Invest in Land
Invest in Real Estate
Invest in Wine
Invest in Gold
Mortgages
Refinance
Purchase
Find a Mortgage Broker
Crypto
Get Started
Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Is Ethereum a Good Investment?
What is Blockchain
Best Altcoins
How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
DeFi
Crypto and DeFi 101
What is DeFi?
Decentralized Exchanges
Best DeFi Yield Farms
NFTs
NFT Release Calendar
What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
CryptoPunks Watchlist
Are NFTs a Scam or a Digital Bubble?
Best In Crypto
Best Crypto Apps
Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Best Crypto IRA
Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Best Business Crypto Accounts
Best Crypto Screeners
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Calendars
Analyst Ratings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Conference Call Calendar
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
FDA Calendar
Guidance Calendar
IPO Calendar
M&A Calendar
Retail Sales Calendar
SPAC Calendar
Stock Split Calendar
Trade Ideas
Insider Trades
Trade Idea Feed
Analyst Ratings
Unusual Options Activity
Short Interest
Most Shorted
Largest Increase
Largest Decrease
Calculators
Margin Calculator
Premium
QQQ
–
–%
DIA
–
–%
SPY
–
–%
TLT
–
–%
GLD
–
–%
BTC/USD
–
–%
Buy
Sell
Trade Now
Compare Brokers
Profile
Analyst Ratings
Guidance
Dividends
Earnings
News
Insider Trades
Ideas
Key Statistics
Short Interest
News
Press Releases
Partners
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
5 days ago
'Illinois submits a bill proposing $160M in tax breaks to attract #Bitcoin miners to the state' -Blockworks Tweet
Benzinga
-
5 days ago
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
6 days ago
President Biden To Issue Executive Order On Regulating Crypto Next Week
Benzinga
-
6 days ago
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 16, 2022, 2:44PM
DoubleLine's Gundlach Calls Bitcoin 'Rangebound'
Benzinga
-
Feb 11, 2022, 12:57PM
DoubleLine's Gundlach Says He's Never Been Long Or Short Crypto, Calls It Too Volatile
Benzinga
-
Feb 11, 2022, 12:57PM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 11, 2022, 11:57AM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 10, 2022, 12:01PM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 9, 2022, 2:33PM
PayPal Shares Quiet Amid Headline Co. Has Established Advisory Council For Crypto, Blockchain
Benzinga
-
Feb 8, 2022, 12:06PM
Department Of Justice Seizes $3.6B In Bitcoin Stolen In 2016 Bitfinex Hack
Benzinga
-
Feb 8, 2022, 11:46AM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 4, 2022, 3:41PM
Bitcoin Futures Move Sharply Higher Over Last 30 Minutes; Nearing $40K Level
Benzinga
-
Feb 4, 2022, 10:22AM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 3, 2022, 3:09PM
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Currently Interviewing On Bloomberg TV, Says Law Is Clear On SEC's Ability To Regulate Coin Exchanges
Benzinga
-
Feb 3, 2022, 12:06PM
Crypto Stocks Quiet Following Headline Stocktwits Will Launch Crypto Trading
Benzinga
-
Feb 3, 2022, 10:14AM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Feb 2, 2022, 11:41AM
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Rakes In Almost $500M In Fees As Investors Clamor For Bitcoin Spot ETF
Benzinga
-
Feb 1, 2022, 3:03PM
Bill To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In Arizona Introduced: What You Need To Know
Benzinga
-
Jan 28, 2022, 7:39PM
Dave Portnoy Tweets 'Fucked around and bought 29 bitcoins today #Bitcoin'
Benzinga
-
Jan 28, 2022, 2:51PM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Jan 28, 2022, 11:53AM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Jan 27, 2022, 2:42PM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Jan 26, 2022, 12:12PM
Top 10 Trending Cryptos For Afternoon Of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)
Benzinga
-
Jan 21, 2022, 4:00PM
load more
Analyst Ratings
see more
Date
Analyst Firm
Analyst Name
Action
Rating
Action Price
Prior Price
Target