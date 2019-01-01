QQQ
Range
42.06 - 43.06
Vol / Avg.
36.5K/116.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.41 - 101.98
Mkt Cap
132B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.89
P/E
-
EPS
-3.26
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Meituan is the largest food delivery service in China, with a 70.7% share of the food delivery market in 2020 per the Chinese government. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, the firm generated 54.2% of revenue from food delivery services, 17.7% from hotel booking, coupon sales, advertising, and 28.1% from new initiatives. However, in the long term its new initiatives business may transform the company into an all-encompassing grocer and logistics business involving community group buying, non-food delivery, and online grocery, and overtake food delivery as its main business.

Meituan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meituan (MPNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meituan (OTCPK: MPNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meituan's (MPNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meituan.

Q

What is the target price for Meituan (MPNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meituan

Q

Current Stock Price for Meituan (MPNGY)?

A

The stock price for Meituan (OTCPK: MPNGY) is $43.04 last updated Today at 4:55:53 PM.

Q

Does Meituan (MPNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meituan.

Q

When is Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Meituan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meituan (MPNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meituan.

Q

What sector and industry does Meituan (MPNGY) operate in?

A

Meituan is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.