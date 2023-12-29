Cannabis Stock Movers For December 29, 2023

GAINERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 68.33% at $0.05
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 35.71% at $0.00
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 24.21% at $0.02
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 19.33% at $0.07
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 13.16% at $0.04
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 12.75% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 10.74% at $0.03
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 10.29% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 10.29% at $0.07
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 8.10% at $0.50
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 4.62% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 3.97% at $0.04
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.67% at $0.25
LOSERS:
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 66.67% at $0.00
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 25.00% at $0.00
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 19.37% at $0.02
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 16.36% at $0.00
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 12.92% at $0.33
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 10.53% at $0.04
- Trees CANN shares closed down 10.00% at $0.07
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 8.42% at $0.02
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 7.91% at $0.06
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 7.80% at $1.30
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 6.34% at $0.01
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.76% at $0.76
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.52% at $0.10
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.73% at $2.32
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.70% at $0.13
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.59% at $5.10
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.41% at $3.96
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 3.14% at $0.04
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!