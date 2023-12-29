Cannabis Stock Movers For December 29, 2023

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.

Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.

Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!

Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:

47.10% with $GTBIF

40.23% with $TCNNF

21.50% with $VFF

But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.



Don't miss out on the green rush!