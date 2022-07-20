Bullish Wednesday For Marijuana Stocks - Rhinomed, HEXO Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 23.40% at $0.14
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 20.45% at $0.23
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 17.15% at $0.61
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 16.86% at $3.05
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 13.66% at $0.06
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 13.07% at $0.22
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 12.47% at $5.14
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 11.30% at $3.35
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 11.07% at $3.31
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 10.67% at $3.94
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 8.82% at $0.35
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.55% at $1.65
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 7.54% at $5.28
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 7.41% at $1.16
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.10% at $0.62
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 6.81% at $2.04
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 5.52% at $0.77
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.23% at $6.24
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 4.93% at $116.83
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 4.84% at $0.06
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.50% at $93.05
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.20% at $87.09
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.03% at $0.06
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.23% at $2.63
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.