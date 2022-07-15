Marijuana Stock Movers For July 15, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 37.98% at $0.02
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 13.33% at $9.10
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.81% at $0.48
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 4.15% at $2.26
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.78% at $67.59
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.09% at $0.70
LOSERS:
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 13.89% at $95.81
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 10.57% at $3.30
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 8.86% at $0.06
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 8.20% at $2.24
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.43% at $1.37
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.13% at $5.47
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 6.77% at $3.16
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 5.92% at $2.86
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.84% at $2.58
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 5.77% at $2.94
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 5.03% at $0.20
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.00% at $0.19
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.66% at $0.06
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.51% at $0.52
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.89% at $4.20
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.54% at $0.50
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.33% at $1.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 3.32% at $0.18
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 3.07% at $0.32
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
