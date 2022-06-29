Cannabis Stock Movers For June 29, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.07% at $0.17
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.67% at $9.60
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 3.41% at $31.50
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 12.55% at $2.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 12.27% at $0.44
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.71% at $0.06
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 8.05% at $1.37
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 7.64% at $4.47
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 6.98% at $0.34
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 5.26% at $2.88
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 5.11% at $114.03
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.63% at $8.20
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.38% at $12.24
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.26% at $0.45
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.23% at $4.75
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.96% at $0.97
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 3.89% at $2.72
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.85% at $2.50
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.80% at $5.07
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.78% at $3.31
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.73% at $0.20
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 3.11% at $21.79
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.05% at $3.50
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
