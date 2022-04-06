Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 6, 2022

GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 19.32% at $0.06
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 10.08% at $0.02
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 7.64% at $0.21
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 3.13% at $7.25
LOSERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 10.24% at $0.26
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 9.45% at $1.15
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 9.26% at $0.44
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 8.09% at $0.12
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.69% at $1.20
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 6.63% at $2.88
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.50
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.87% at $8.66
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 4.82% at $0.48
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 4.70% at $7.30
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.59% at $1.04
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.58% at $6.78
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 4.35% at $0.66
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.33% at $9.29
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 4.30% at $5.56
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.19% at $3.66
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 4.14% at $23.38
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 3.85% at $1.00
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.83% at $3.77
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 3.66% at $186.79
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 3.54% at $4.91
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 3.32% at $194.49
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.01% at $1.61
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
