Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.

• SilverCrest Metals SILV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.09 million.

• Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.09 million.

• Legend Biotech LEGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $86.52 million.

• Genie Energy GNE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr OSG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eltek ELTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.

• Fortrea Holdings FTRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $775.89 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hesai Gr HSAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $81.11 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.31 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $15.71 million.

• Asana ASAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $167.68 million.

• Calavo Growers CVGW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $252.67 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $210.75 million.

• Casey's General Stores CASY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Oracle ORCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion.

• Cango CANG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Beachbody Co BODI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.12 per share on revenue of $108.75 million.

• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $87.04 million.

• Alto Ingredients ALTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $292.76 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.04 million.

• Yalla Group YALA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.81 million.

• Smart Sand SND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $57.70 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $90.66 million.

• LifeMD LFMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.49 million.

• Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF FTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.90 million.

• NN NNBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.15 million.

• Alpha Teknova TKNO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $8.32 million.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.

• Vail Resorts MTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• NET Power NPWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $185.11 million.

