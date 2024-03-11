Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.
• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.
• SilverCrest Metals SILV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.09 million.
• Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.09 million.
• Legend Biotech LEGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $86.52 million.
• Genie Energy GNE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Overseas Shipholding Gr OSG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Eltek ELTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.
• Endeavour Silver EXK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.
• Fortrea Holdings FTRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $775.89 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Hesai Gr HSAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $81.11 million.
• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.31 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $15.71 million.
• Asana ASAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $167.68 million.
• Calavo Growers CVGW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $252.67 million.
• Mission Produce AVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $210.75 million.
• Casey's General Stores CASY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
• Oracle ORCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion.
• Cango CANG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Beachbody Co BODI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.12 per share on revenue of $108.75 million.
• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $87.04 million.
• Alto Ingredients ALTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $292.76 million.
• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.04 million.
• Yalla Group YALA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.81 million.
• Smart Sand SND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $57.70 million.
• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $90.66 million.
• LifeMD LFMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.49 million.
• Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF FTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.90 million.
• NN NNBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.15 million.
• Alpha Teknova TKNO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $8.32 million.
• Monroe Cap MRCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.
• Vail Resorts MTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• NET Power NPWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.
• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $185.11 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.