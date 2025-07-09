July 9, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 9, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
Not Available-3.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.46002.00%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0760-37.0%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.00070-34.6%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0479-5.15%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.3711.0%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.5243-2.91%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$1.003.09%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$2.02-4.27%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.04103.80%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.0907-6.49%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.0075087.5%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00205-13.1%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$3.25-8.45%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.903.15%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0052033.3%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089227.0%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0322-26.4%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.100515.4%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$8.450.48%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.2899-4.32%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.37-4.20%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0480-4.57%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.06284.11%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.486.30%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0052545.8%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.671113.7%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.427.58%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$5.991.18%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.93728.47%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved