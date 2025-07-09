Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 9, 2025

GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 490.50% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 45.83% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 30.77% at $0.01
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 15.42% at $0.10
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 14.16% at $0.68
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 11.06% at $8.45
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 11.01% at $8.37
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 9.85% at $0.59
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 8.80% at $0.94
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 8.58% at $0.33
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 7.58% at $1.39
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 6.30% at $4.48
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 5.56% at $0.04
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 4.11% at $0.06
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 3.80% at $0.04
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.38% at $6.12
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 3.15% at $5.90
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.09% at $1.00
LOSERS:
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 34.58% at $0.0007
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 26.37% at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 13.14% at $0.00
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 9.20% at $0.11
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 8.45% at $3.21
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.49% at $0.09
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 5.15% at $0.05
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.57% at $0.05
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 4.27% at $2.03
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed down 4.20% at $1.44
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 3.52% at $0.26
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.20% at $0.44
