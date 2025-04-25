Marijuana Stock Movers For April 25, 2025

GAINERS:
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed up 89.15% at $0.02
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.00
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 14.68% at $0.00
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 11.79% at $113.37
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 6.80% at $1.39
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 6.25% at $0.00
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.20% at $0.71
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 6.10% at $0.03
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 5.56% at $0.06
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.60% at $0.11
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.46% at $4.81
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 4.07% at $8.08
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.47% at $8.95
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 3.41% at $0.01
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.10% at $0.26
LOSERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 38.78% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 37.50% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 31.38% at $0.07
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 23.20% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 17.33% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 7.25% at $0.16
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 7.18% at $0.04
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.28% at $0.18
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 5.17% at $0.08
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.76% at $0.41
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed down 4.36% at $5.92
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.28% at $4.47
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 3.57% at $0.41
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 3.37% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.36% at $1.41
