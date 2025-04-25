April 25, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For April 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$4.924.46%

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.009103.41%
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.4100-4.76%
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0025014.7%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.44-3.36%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.038350.8%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.004256.25%
CNGGF Logo
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
$0.018889.2%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.05705.56%
CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$8.50-1.70%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.694.07%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.0570-34.9%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1577-7.25%
EHC Logo
EHCEncompass Health Corp
$113.3711.8%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0025025.0%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00384-23.2%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0124-17.3%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.92-4.36%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.006704.69%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089179.2%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0460-57.9%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.10804.60%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.1837-6.28%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00300-38.8%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.396.11%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.068818.6%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.47-4.28%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00430-3.37%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$0.70906.20%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.26293.10%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.4050-3.57%
