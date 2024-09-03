Marijuana Stock Movers For September 3, 2024

GAINERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 100.00% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 51.10% at $0.03
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 19.35% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 18.81% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 18.11% at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 8.73% at $0.05
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.05% at $9.40
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 5.93% at $0.15
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 5.33% at $0.57
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 4.90% at $0.24
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.42% at $2.24
LOSERS:
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 21.51% at $0.04
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 16.67% at $0.0005
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 14.29% at $0.06
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 13.68% at $0.04
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 13.46% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 13.07% at $0.06
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 12.80% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 10.78% at $0.17
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 8.97% at $55.69
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 8.93% at $0.30
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 6.17% at $0.80
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 6.05% at $13.23
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.39% at $0.33
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.79% at $0.17
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.75% at $0.05
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 4.41% at $114.62
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.78% at $1.79
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.75% at $0.34
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 3.57% at $11.36
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.29% at $5.84
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
