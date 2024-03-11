Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For March 11, 2024

Loading...
GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 39.35% at $0.09
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 26.92% at $0.02
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 22.45% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 17.42% at $0.02
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 12.00% at $1.19
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 7.00% at $3.21
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.90% at $0.15
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.08
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 4.46% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 4.38% at $0.05
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.54% at $0.01
LOSERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 90.00% at $0.00
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 87.50% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 23.86% at $0.07
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 22.39% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 19.42% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 14.89% at $0.04
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 14.16% at $38.57
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 13.89% at $0.02
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 11.40% at $0.32
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 8.10% at $0.23
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 5.20% at $11.48
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 4.93% at $2.12
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.82% at $0.03
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.40% at $3.04
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 4.15% at $2.64
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 3.96% at $0.08
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.35% at $65.75
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.21% at $0.95
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.18% at $1.52
