Yield Curve Normalization, Cheap Valuation, EPS Growth To Boost Banks In 2025: Truist Initiates Coverage On These 14 Regional Names

Analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on 24 large-cap, regional, and trust banks, as well as credit card companies. They anticipate strong earnings growth over the next two years, projecting an annual increase of 12-15% fueled by factors like improving loan growth, a steeper yield curve, and ample capital for expansion.

What Happened: Forecasting a favorable environment for banks in 2025 and 2026, the analysts at Truist foresee a less stringent regulatory environment, with more clarity and flexibility for banks regarding mergers and acquisitions, and the deployment of excess capital.

The note highlighted that the banking stocks were de-rated during the first two years of Trump 1.0 because the yield curve was flattened and late-cycle macro concerns surfaced, even as the administration enacted bank-friendly tax reform and regulatory tailoring. However, according to the brokerage, a little Fed easing and a steeper curve are necessary for the stocks to be re-rated and two rate cuts are expected in 2025, as hinted by Fed during their December meeting.

According to Truist, while bank valuations have increased, they remain relatively attractive compared to historical levels. They currently trade at a price-to-book value (P/TBV) below their post-financial crisis average, and at a significant discount to the broader market. The note adds that given the current market valuations, bank stocks appear undervalued relative to the S&P 500.

However, despite Truist beliefs that the sector offers attractive opportunities, careful stock selection is crucial according to them. “While we're not at ‘close your eyes and buy ‘em levels,’ we still see attractive opportunities across

the sector and view stock selection as increasingly important,” the note said.

Why It Matters: Truist’s coverage on 24 financial stocks is spread across three subgroups namely, large-cap, regional, and trust banks, which is initiated with a positive outlook.

Large-Cap Banks

The research note examines long-term investment potential of large U.S. banks as these institutions possess significant advantages, including, “embedded offense” with the presence of strong existing businesses and customer relationships.

It also anticipates cyclical tailwinds and capital leverage for such banks given a favorable economic environment and the ability to effectively utilize capital for growth.

These factors position large U.S. banks to achieve organic growth by the expansion of core businesses, double-digit earnings growth and an attractive returns on equity.

Large Cap Banks Rating Price Target Bank of America BAC Buy $52 Citigroup C Buy $85 Wells Fargo WFC Buy $82 JPMorgan Chase JPM Hold $260 PNC Financial PNC Hold $215 US Bancorp USB Hold $54

Regional Banks And Cards

Truist also initiated coverage on 14 regional financial companies outlining three key strategies for regional banks to remain competitive.

Differentiated Growth: Focus on unique and sustainable growth opportunities.

Disciplined Capital Allocation: Efficiently deploy capital to support growth and enhance shareholder value.

Navigating the Evolving Landscape: Adapt to changing market conditions, including interest rates, yield curve shifts, loan and deposit growth, and commercial real estate market dynamics.

Regional Banks Rating Price Target Fifth Third Bancorp FITB Buy $51 Huntington Bancshares HBAN Buy $19 M&T Bank MTB Buy $233 Wintrust Financial WTFC Buy $151 Citizens Financial CFG Hold $49 Comerica Inc CMA Hold $65 First Citizens BancShares FCNCA Hold $2,303 KeyCorp KEY Hold $19 Regions Financial RF Hold $25

Cards Rating Price Target Ally Financial ALLY Buy $42 American Express AXP Buy $350 Capital One Financial COF Buy $229 Discover Financial DFS Buy $233 Synchrony Financial SYF Hold $72

Trust Banks And Capital Markets

Truist anticipates gradual interest rate decreases, the eventual end of quantitative tightening, and a healthy economy and capital markets providing a competitive landscape to trust banks.

According to the analysts, investors should prioritize stocks with the potential for sustained operating leverage. Which is the ability to increase profitability significantly with relatively small increases in revenue. And stocks with strong capital returns, with high levels of income through dividends and share buybacks.

Trust Banks And Capital Markets Rating Price Target Bank of New York Mellon BK Buy $91 Charles Schwab SCHW Buy $86 Northern Trust NTRS Hold $110 State Street STT Hold $106

