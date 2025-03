US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After Wednesday's Blip: 'Be Patient, But Be Ready To Act,' Says Analyst As Market Uncertainties Can Create 'Opportunities'

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday following Wednesday’s relief after a two-day fall. Futures of all four benchmark indices fell in premarket trading. President Donald Trump’s administration postponed implementation of auto tariffs by one month on Wednesday after the tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China were implemented on Tuesday.