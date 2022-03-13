The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings

Biotech stocks pulled back for a second week running, as the Ukraine war cast its cloud on the broader market. Dwindling earnings news flow and company-specific developments served as catalysts during the week.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) was among the biggest gainers of the week. The stock moved out of penny stock territory after the company announced UnitedHealth Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) added Eysuvis 0.25% as a covered brand on its commercial formularies, effective March 2022.

China-based biopharma companies Zai Lab Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZLAB), BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) and Hutchmed China Ltd (NASDAQ: HCM) came under selling pressure after the SEC included these companies in the list of companies facing delisting threat.

Here are the key catalysts that could move stocks in the unfolding week:

Conferences

World Sleep Congress, or WSC, 2022: March 11-16, in Rome, Italy

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference (hybrid event): March 13-16

Roth 34th Annual Healthcare Conference: March 14

Oppenheimer Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference: March 15-16

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: March 15-17, in Miami, Florida

AD/PD 2022: International Conference On Alzheimer's And Parkinson's Diseases And Related Neurological Disorders: March 15-22, in Barcelona, Spain

1st Annual Needham Virtual Neuroscience Forum: March 16

Guggenheim Virtual Healthcare Talks - Targeted Protein Degradation Day: March 16

American Society for Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, ASCPT, Annual Meeting: March 16-18

Society of American Gastrointestinal And Endoscopic Surgeons, or SAGES, 2022 Annual Meeting: March 16-19, in Denver, Colorado

American Pain Society, or APS, Annual Scientific Meeting: March 17-20, in Scottsdale, Arizona

Society of Gynecologic Oncology, or SGO, Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer: March 19-22, in Phoenix, Arizona

European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation, or EBMT, Annual Congress: March 19-23, in Prague, Czech Republic

PDUFA Dates

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to rule on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE: BMY) biologic license application for relatlimab-Opdivo combo for the treatment of melanoma that has spread and cannot be removed by surgery.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) is scheduled to announce on Tuesday interim clinical data for IDE397 in patients having tumors with MTAP deletion.

MDA Conference Presentations

Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) & PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT): 12-month data from the JEWELFISH Phase 2 study, exploring the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic relationship of Evrysdi in a broad age range of previously-treated patients

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO): Phase 2 data for BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (Monday)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX): Phase 1b data for EDG-5506, an investigational therapy designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies (Tuesday)

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI): Phase 3 data for NurOwn study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Wednesday)

AD/PD 2022 Presentations

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC): Twelve-month results from the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 open-label study of AL001 in frontotemporal dementia patients with a C9orf72 mutation (Wednesday, at 11:15 am – 12:15 pm)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX): Phase 1b data for CT1812 in Alzheimer's patients

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU): Phase 1b data for ACI-24 anti-Abeta vaccine (Friday)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT): preclinical, Phase 1 and Phase 1b data for IkT-148009 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (Friday)

SAGES Meeting Presentations

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD): Additional Phase 3 data for D-Plex100 for treating surgical site inspection

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI): new Phase 2 clinical data related to LB1148 for the reduction in adhesions following abdominal and pelvic surgery (Wednesday)

SGO Meeting Presentations

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS): Phase 3 data for nemvaleukin alfa in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda versus chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer (Friday) as well as data from ovarian cancer patients treated with nemvaleukin alfa in combination with Keytruda (Saturday)

EBMT Meeting Presentations

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB): Phase 1 data for INB-100 for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Earnings

Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (after the close)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC)

Tuesday

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) (before the market open)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) (before the market open)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) (before the market open)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) (before the market open)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) (before the market open)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) (before the market open)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) (after the close) (after the close)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) (after the close)

Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (before the market open)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) (before the market open) (before the market open)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) (after the close)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) (after the close)

Thursday

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) (before the market open) (after the close)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) (after the close)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) (after the close)

