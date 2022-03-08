This Microcap Pharma Stock Almost Doubled Today - Read Why
- UnitedHealthcare has added Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: KALA) Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% as a covered brand on its commercial formularies effective March 2022.
- Eysuvis now has coverage for approximately 118 million lives or 70% of all commercial lives.
- Kala also announced that Cigna Medicare had added Eysuvis as a preferred brand effective February 2022, adding 1.9 million Medicare lives.
- Eysuvis has Medicare preferred coverage for select plans with Express Scripts, Prime Therapeutics, and Cigna Inc (NASDAQ: CI).
- Total Eysuvis Medicare coverage is now approximately 7.1 million lives, or 15% of all Medicare lives.
- Eysuvis became commercially available in January 2021 as the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- Price Action: KALA shares gained 88.50% to close at $1.15 on Tuesday.
