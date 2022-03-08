 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Microcap Pharma Stock Almost Doubled Today - Read Why
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
This Microcap Pharma Stock Almost Doubled Today - Read Why
  • UnitedHealthcare has added Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: KALA) Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% as a covered brand on its commercial formularies effective March 2022
  • Eysuvis now has coverage for approximately 118 million lives or 70% of all commercial lives.
  • Kala also announced that Cigna Medicare had added Eysuvis as a preferred brand effective February 2022, adding 1.9 million Medicare lives. 
  • Eysuvis has Medicare preferred coverage for select plans with Express Scripts, Prime Therapeutics, and Cigna Inc (NASDAQ: CI). 
  • Related: Kala Pharma Acquires Ocular Surface Disease-Focused Company.
  • Total Eysuvis Medicare coverage is now approximately 7.1 million lives, or 15% of all Medicare lives.
  • Eysuvis became commercially available in January 2021 as the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • Price Action: KALA shares gained 88.50% to close at $1.15 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CI + KALA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Expert Ratings For Cigna
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
What Are Whales Doing With Cigna
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com