Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2022

Upgrades

For Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK, Edward Jones upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Berkshire Hathaway earned $6312.49 in the second quarter, compared to $4399.91 in the year-ago quarter.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Aurora Cannabis had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.05 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Aurora Cannabis closed at $1.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for TechnipFMC PLC FTI was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $9.16.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Oxford Industries Inc OXM from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Oxford Industries showed an EPS of $3.61, compared to $3.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oxford Industries shows a 52-week-high of $119.50 and a 52-week-low of $76.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.32.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Arista Networks Inc ANET was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.50 and a 52-week-low of $89.11. Arista Networks closed at $114.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for PBF Energy Inc PBF was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $10.58, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.10. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $29.69.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Estee Lauder Cos shows a 52-week-high of $374.20 and a 52-week-low of $225.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $239.50.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Pulse Biosciences Inc PLSE, Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Pulse Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. At the end of the last trading period, Pulse Biosciences closed at $1.39.

For Stitch Fix Inc SFIX, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.17 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. At the end of the last trading period, Stitch Fix closed at $4.72.

For Cisco Systems Inc CSCO, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.35 and a 52-week-low of $40.82. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $42.58.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for HF Sinclair Corp DINO from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, HF Sinclair had an EPS of $5.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current stock performance of HF Sinclair shows a 52-week-high of $58.50 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.08.

For Western Digital Corp WDC, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Western Digital had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.16. The current stock performance of Western Digital shows a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $34.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.54.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc MU from Buy to Neutral. Micron Technology earned $2.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $50.59. Micron Technology closed at $50.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sotera Health Co SHC, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Sotera Health showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.98. At the end of the last trading period, Sotera Health closed at $8.20.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG from Overweight to Neutral. Arthur J. Gallagher earned $1.70 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.00 and a 52-week-low of $147.32. Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $179.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Renovacor Inc RCOR was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Renovacor showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bragg Gaming Group Inc BRAG with a Buy rating. The price target for Bragg Gaming Group is set to $9.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Bragg Gaming Group closed at $4.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Trupanion Inc TRUP with a Buy rating. The price target for Trupanion is set to $77.00. Trupanion earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trupanion shows a 52-week-high of $135.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.50.

William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc AMEH with an Outperform rating. Apollo Medical Hlgs earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.01 and a 52-week-low of $29.52. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Medical Hlgs closed at $39.14.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Intellia Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.65 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $62.53.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc ACET. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. At the end of the last trading period, Adicet Bio closed at $14.81.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Xencor Inc XNCR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xencor is set to $37.00. For the second quarter, Xencor had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current stock performance of Xencor shows a 52-week-high of $42.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.61.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for ADC Therapeutics. In the second quarter, ADC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.67 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. ADC Therapeutics closed at $5.29 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Gossamer Bio. For the second quarter, Gossamer Bio had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. Gossamer Bio closed at $13.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on On Holding AG ONON with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, On Holding had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. On Holding closed at $17.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For Steven Madden Ltd SHOO, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Steven Madden had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.84 and a 52-week-low of $28.41. At the end of the last trading period, Steven Madden closed at $29.01.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs Inc CROX with a Neutral rating. For the second quarter, Crocs had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The current stock performance of Crocs shows a 52-week-high of $136.81 and a 52-week-low of $46.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.29.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack In The Box Inc JACK with a Peer Perform rating. Jack In The Box earned $1.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $54.80. Jack In The Box closed at $84.83 at the end of the last trading period.

For RumbleON Inc RMBL, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. RumbleON earned $1.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.80. RumbleON closed at $21.73 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure Inc FIP. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for FTAI Infrastructure. In the second quarter, FTAI Infrastructure showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.60 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. At the end of the last trading period, FTAI Infrastructure closed at $2.61.

Stifel initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc MU with a Hold rating. The price target for Micron Technology is set to $56.00. For the third quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $2.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $50.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.80.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on HireRight Holdings Corp HRT. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for HireRight Holdings. For the second quarter, HireRight Holdings had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. At the end of the last trading period, HireRight Holdings closed at $15.86.

For First Advantage Corp FA, Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. First Advantage earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.01 and a 52-week-low of $11.68. At the end of the last trading period, First Advantage closed at $13.45.

Needham initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp STER with a Buy rating. The price target for Sterling Check is set to $27.00. The current stock performance of Sterling Check shows a 52-week-high of $28.76 and a 52-week-low of $14.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.92.

See all analyst ratings initiations.