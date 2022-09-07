Upgrades

Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Underperform to Neutral. Netflix earned $3.20 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $609.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $218.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Ryman Hospitality Props showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ryman Hospitality Props shows a 52-week-high of $101.19 and a 52-week-low of $70.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.45.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Pinterest Inc PINS from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.95 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Pinterest closed at $22.10 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for ChannelAdvisor Corp ECOM from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, ChannelAdvisor showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.92 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. At the end of the last trading period, ChannelAdvisor closed at $22.79.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Lions Gate Enter earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Signify Health Inc SGFY from Buy to Neutral. Signify Health earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.10.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for UiPath Inc PATH was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. UiPath earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UiPath shows a 52-week-high of $44.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.59.

For UiPath Inc PATH, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. UiPath earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. At the end of the last trading period, UiPath closed at $15.59.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Signify Health Inc SGFY was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Signify Health showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.10.

For GMS Inc GMS, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. GMS earned $2.43 in the first quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.60 and a 52-week-low of $36.10. GMS closed at $45.67 at the end of the last trading period.

For ChannelAdvisor Corp ECOM, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, ChannelAdvisor showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ChannelAdvisor shows a 52-week-high of $24.92 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.79.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Veritex Holdings Inc VBTX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Veritex Holdings had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.33 and a 52-week-low of $26.99. Veritex Holdings closed at $29.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for PolyPid Ltd PYPD from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, PolyPid had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of PolyPid shows a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.15.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for UiPath Inc PATH was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, UiPath had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of UiPath shows a 52-week-high of $44.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.59.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC was changed from Buy to Neutral. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $15.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.53.

MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc EA from Buy to Neutral. Electronic Arts earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.79 and a 52-week-low of $109.24. Electronic Arts closed at $124.73 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Signify Health Inc SGFY was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Signify Health showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, Signify Health closed at $29.10.

According to Needham, the prior rating for ChannelAdvisor Corp ECOM was changed from Buy to Hold. ChannelAdvisor earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.92 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. At the end of the last trading period, ChannelAdvisor closed at $22.79.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Capital One initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Fennec Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals closed at $7.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Capital One initiated coverage on Chimerix Inc CMRX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chimerix is set to $7.00. In the second quarter, Chimerix showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. Chimerix closed at $2.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Hims & Hers Health. Hims & Hers Health earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hims & Hers Health shows a 52-week-high of $7.28 and a 52-week-low of $2.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.98.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stem Inc STEM with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stem is set to $24.00. Stem earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. At the end of the last trading period, Stem closed at $14.11.

With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd QNRX. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals earned $3.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.11 and a 52-week-low of $0.32. Quoin Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.32 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC Ltd DCFC. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Tritium DCFC. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.43. Tritium DCFC closed at $6.84 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Wallbox NV WBX. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Wallbox. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. At the end of the last trading period, Wallbox closed at $8.19.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Accolade Inc ACCD with a Buy rating. The price target for Accolade is set to $15.00. For the first quarter, Accolade had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.74 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Accolade closed at $9.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Progyny Inc PGNY with a Buy rating. The price target for Progyny is set to $56.00. In the second quarter, Progyny showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.10 and a 52-week-low of $25.67. At the end of the last trading period, Progyny closed at $38.14.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN. The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Bridgeline Digital. In the third quarter, Bridgeline Digital showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Bridgeline Digital closed at $1.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc RCM with a Buy rating. The price target for R1 RCM is set to $29.00. In the second quarter, R1 RCM showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.86 and a 52-week-low of $18.73. R1 RCM closed at $20.56 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc CANO. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Cano Health. In the second quarter, Cano Health showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Cano Health closed at $5.88.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc CHNG. The price target seems to have been set at $27.75 for Change Healthcare. In the first quarter, Change Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.01 and a 52-week-low of $18.97. Change Healthcare closed at $24.86 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on CareMax Inc CMAX with a Hold rating. The price target for CareMax is set to $7.50. In the second quarter, CareMax showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. At the end of the last trading period, CareMax closed at $6.41.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP with a Buy rating. The price target for Ameriprise Financial is set to $336.00. In the second quarter, Ameriprise Financial showed an EPS of $5.81, compared to $5.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $332.37 and a 52-week-low of $219.99. Ameriprise Financial closed at $268.49 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc TDOC. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Teladoc Health. In the second quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Teladoc Health closed at $29.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Doximity Inc DOCS with a Hold rating. The price target for Doximity is set to $35.00. In the first quarter, Doximity showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Doximity closed at $32.18 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on StepStone Group Inc STEP with a Buy rating. The price target for StepStone Group is set to $42.00. In the first quarter, StepStone Group showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of StepStone Group shows a 52-week-high of $42.33 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.06.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX. The price target seems to have been set at $6.50 for GoodRx Holdings. For the second quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.58. GoodRx Holdings closed at $5.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare Inc NXGN. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for NextGen Healthcare. NextGen Healthcare earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.13. NextGen Healthcare closed at $16.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc SGFY. The price target seems to have been set at $30.50 for Signify Health. For the second quarter, Signify Health had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, Signify Health closed at $29.10.

With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP. The price target seems to have been set at $142.00 for Medpace Hldgs. In the second quarter, Medpace Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medpace Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $219.22 and a 52-week-low of $126.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.13.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor Inc GCMG. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GCM Grosvenor shows a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.86.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Well Corp AMWL. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for American Well. American Well earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. American Well closed at $4.33 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Syneos Health Inc SYNH. The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for Syneos Health. Syneos Health earned $1.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syneos Health shows a 52-week-high of $102.67 and a 52-week-low of $57.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.51.

UBS initiated coverage on Icon PLC ICLR with a Buy rating. The price target for Icon is set to $270.00. For the second quarter, Icon had an EPS of $2.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $312.28 and a 52-week-low of $196.34. Icon closed at $208.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc ANIP. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for ANI Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, ANI Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.31. At the end of the last trading period, ANI Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.94.

Needham initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is set to $46.00. Arcutis Biotherapeutics earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.59. At the end of the last trading period, Arcutis Biotherapeutics closed at $21.08.

With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc FUSN. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. At the end of the last trading period, Fusion Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.39.

JonesTrading initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT with a Buy rating. The price target for POINT Biopharma Global is set to $22.00. In the second quarter, POINT Biopharma Global showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of POINT Biopharma Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.47 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.31.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is set to $8.50. For the second quarter, Aquestive Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of Aquestive Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $4.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.25.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences Inc VTYX. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Ventyx Biosciences. In the second quarter, Ventyx Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $4.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Ventyx Biosciences closed at $24.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics Inc DICE with a Buy rating. The price target for DICE Therapeutics is set to $37.00. The current stock performance of DICE Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $25.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.95.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Morphic Holding Inc MORF. The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Morphic Holding. For the second quarter, Morphic Holding had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Morphic Holding shows a 52-week-high of $52.34 and a 52-week-low of $19.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.69.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for ChargePoint Hldgs. ChargePoint Hldgs earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. ChargePoint Hldgs closed at $14.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alvotech ALVO. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Alvotech. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $14.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. At the end of the last trading period, Alvotech closed at $7.20.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR with a Buy rating. The price target for Red Rock Resorts is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Red Rock Resorts showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Red Rock Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $55.84 and a 52-week-low of $30.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.36.

See all analyst ratings initiations.