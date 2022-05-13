Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2022

Upgrades

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers shows a 52-week-high of $76.17 and a 52-week-low of $48.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.91.

For Ford Motor Co F, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.44.

For PaySign Inc PAYS, Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, PaySign had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. PaySign closed at $1.24 at the end of the last trading period.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT was changed from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $13.09.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Constellation Energy Corp CEG was changed from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.68 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. At the end of the last trading period, Constellation Energy closed at $53.47.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Endeavor Gr Hldgs had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.42. Endeavor Gr Hldgs closed at $18.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Squarespace Inc SQSP from Neutral to Outperform. Squarespace earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $14.43. Squarespace closed at $21.44 at the end of the last trading period.

For Waste Management Inc WM, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Waste Management earned $1.29 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.18 and a 52-week-low of $136.97. At the end of the last trading period, Waste Management closed at $155.48.

For Mercury Systems Inc MRCY, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Mercury Systems closed at $54.96 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Republic Services Inc RSG was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Republic Services had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.98 and a 52-week-low of $106.46. At the end of the last trading period, Republic Services closed at $127.72.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for WEC Energy Group Inc WEC from Neutral to Buy. WEC Energy Gr earned $1.79 in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.82 and a 52-week-low of $86.84. WEC Energy Gr closed at $100.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Alliance Global Partners upgraded the previous rating for DarioHealth Corp DRIO from Neutral to Buy. DarioHealth earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DarioHealth shows a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.18.

For Evolus Inc EOLS, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Evolus showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. Evolus closed at $12.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Copa Holdings SA CPA was changed from Underweight to Overweight. Copa Holdings earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.63 and a 52-week-low of $64.12. At the end of the last trading period, Copa Holdings closed at $68.02.

Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Old National Bancorp ONB from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Old National Bancorp had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Old National Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $20.81 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.42.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Endeavor Gr Hldgs earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.42. At the end of the last trading period, Endeavor Gr Hldgs closed at $18.34.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc FSLR from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. First Solar closed at $61.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For Blackstone Secured Lending Fund BXSL, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.32 and a 52-week-low of $24.42. Blackstone Secured closed at $25.00 at the end of the last trading period.

For Duolingo Inc DUOL, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $205.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Duolingo closed at $66.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Brickell Biotech Inc BBI, Lake Street downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Brickell Biotech had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.19. Brickell Biotech closed at $0.21 at the end of the last trading period.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc RDBX, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Redbox Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $27.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.68.

For ironSource Ltd IS, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, ironSource had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.61.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Meritage Homes Corp MTH was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Meritage Homes had an EPS of $5.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.01 and a 52-week-low of $75.56. At the end of the last trading period, Meritage Homes closed at $80.42.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Oshkosh Corp OSK from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Oshkosh had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $85.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.19.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for KB Home KBH was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. KB Home earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.20 and a 52-week-low of $30.13. KB Home closed at $32.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, TuSimple Hldgs had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.43. The current stock performance of TuSimple Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $79.84 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.29.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Proterra Inc PTRA from Buy to Underperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. Proterra closed at $5.10 at the end of the last trading period.

For New Relic Inc NEWR, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, New Relic showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New Relic shows a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $45.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.82.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Pulse Biosciences Inc PLSE from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Pulse Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pulse Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $29.16 and a 52-week-low of $1.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.48.

For Equinor ASA EQNR, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Equinor had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Equinor shows a 52-week-high of $39.15 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.75.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Carvana Co CVNA from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $37.40.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Switch Inc SWCH was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.72. Switch closed at $33.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Avaya Hldgs had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. At the end of the last trading period, Avaya Hldgs closed at $5.81.

For United Parcel Service Inc UPS, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $3.05, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.72 and a 52-week-low of $173.19. At the end of the last trading period, United Parcel Service closed at $178.65.

For Outbrain Inc OB, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Outbrain earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Outbrain shows a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $5.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.28.

For Atmos Energy Corp ATO, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Atmos Energy earned $2.37 in the second quarter, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.95 and a 52-week-low of $85.80. Atmos Energy closed at $112.09 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Fluence Energy Inc FLNC was changed from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Fluence Energy closed at $6.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Burford Capital Ltd BUR with a Buy rating. The price target for Burford Capital is set to $15.00. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Burford Capital closed at $7.48 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp FATH with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fathom Digital Mfg is set to $7.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.04. Fathom Digital Mfg closed at $6.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma PLC RPRX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Royalty Pharma is set to $53.00. Royalty Pharma earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Royalty Pharma closed at $38.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB Corp ESAB with a Hold rating. The price target for ESAB is set to $52.00. In the first quarter, ESAB showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.08 and a 52-week-low of $42.96. At the end of the last trading period, ESAB closed at $47.34.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on NuScale Power Corp SMR with an Outperform rating. The price target for NuScale Power is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of NuScale Power shows a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.84.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Redwood Trust Inc RWT. The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for Redwood Trust. For the first quarter, Redwood Trust had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Redwood Trust shows a 52-week-high of $14.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.44.

