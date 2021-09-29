Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
Upgrades
- For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $2.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $53.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.16.
- For Arch Resources Inc (NYSE:ARCH), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Arch Resources showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $3.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.50 and a 52-week-low of $27.86. At the end of the last trading period, Arch Resources closed at $85.65.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Teck Resources earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teck Resources shows a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.86.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Eli Lilly earned $1.87 in the second quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $275.87 and a 52-week-low of $129.21. At the end of the last trading period, Eli Lilly closed at $221.60.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Essex Property Trust had an EPS of $3.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $337.43 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. At the end of the last trading period, Essex Property Trust closed at $319.67.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.90.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. UBS Group earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $10.91. At the end of the last trading period, UBS Group closed at $15.96.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Airbus had an EPS of $2.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.45. At the end of the last trading period, Airbus closed at $33.23.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $4.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $141.58. Boeing closed at $218.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Curtiss-Wright showed an EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.37 and a 52-week-low of $83.04. At the end of the last trading period, Curtiss-Wright closed at $125.43.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Conagra Brands showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.09 and a 52-week-low of $32.25. Conagra Brands closed at $33.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, CDW showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.82 and a 52-week-low of $113.11. CDW closed at $186.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Nexa Resources earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. Nexa Resources closed at $7.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For AutoNation Inc (NYSE:AN), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, AutoNation showed an EPS of $4.83, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.00 and a 52-week-low of $51.32. At the end of the last trading period, AutoNation closed at $122.48.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.96 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.95 and a 52-week-low of $46.42. Morgan Stanley closed at $102.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS), New Street Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Vipshop Holdings earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Vipshop Holdings closed at $11.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:KC), Nomura Instinet downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.67 and a 52-week-low of $23.81. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings closed at $29.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Regional Management earned $1.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regional Management shows a 52-week-high of $64.07 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.76.
- For InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, InnovAge Holding showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.55. At the end of the last trading period, InnovAge Holding closed at $6.78.
- For BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.05 and a 52-week-low of $37.88. BHP Gr closed at $49.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, HP had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. HP closed at $28.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Lockheed Martin had an EPS of $6.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.79. The current stock performance of Lockheed Martin shows a 52-week-high of $396.99 and a 52-week-low of $319.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $352.15.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Vale showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vale shows a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.80.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of NXP Semiconductors shows a 52-week-high of $228.72 and a 52-week-low of $121.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $206.19.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (NYSE:BVH). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Bluegreen Vacations. In the second quarter, Bluegreen Vacations earned $0.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. Bluegreen Vacations closed at $25.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC). The price target seems to have been set at $3.74 for Enel Chile. In the second quarter, Enel Chile showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Enel Chile closed at $2.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA). The price target seems to have been set at $8.20 for Enel Americas. In the second quarter, Enel Americas showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enel Americas shows a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.04.
- With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL). The price target seems to have been set at $800.00 for Texas Pacific Land. In the second quarter, Texas Pacific Land showed an EPS of $7.36, compared to $3.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Pacific Land shows a 52-week-high of $1773.95 and a 52-week-low of $437.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1336.40.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is set to $90.00. For the second quarter, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.99 and a 52-week-low of $28.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals closed at $61.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING). The price target seems to have been set at $178.00 for Wingstop. For the second quarter, Wingstop had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Wingstop shows a 52-week-high of $187.35 and a 52-week-low of $112.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.50.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.