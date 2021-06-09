 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was changed from Hold to Buy. KLA earned $3.85 in the third quarter, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KLA shows a 52-week-high of $359.69 and a 52-week-low of $171.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $313.80.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. NICE earned $1.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.73 and a 52-week-low of $181.76. At the end of the last trading period, NICE closed at $218.92.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.41 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. At the end of the last trading period, Colgate-Palmolive closed at $82.93.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, CMC Materials had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $126.53. CMC Materials closed at $150.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Abercrombie & Fitch shows a 52-week-high of $44.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.15.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Fox had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.59.
  • For The Chemours Co (NYSE:CC), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Chemours had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. At the end of the last trading period, Chemours closed at $36.82.

Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Credicorp showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.12 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. At the end of the last trading period, Credicorp closed at $134.04.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. Helix Energy Solutions Gr earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helix Energy Solutions Gr shows a 52-week-high of $6.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.30.
  • For Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $3.46, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celanese shows a 52-week-high of $171.00 and a 52-week-low of $81.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $164.99.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $43.58.
  • Stifel downgraded the previous rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) from Buy to Hold. Wendy's earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. Wendy's closed at $28.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Regional Management had an EPS of $2.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $14.72. At the end of the last trading period, Regional Management closed at $51.44.
  • JonesTrading downgraded the previous rating for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) from Buy to Hold. Antero Midstream earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. Antero Midstream closed at $10.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Enerplus earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. At the end of the last trading period, Enerplus closed at $7.08.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, QTS Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of QTS Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $78.65 and a 52-week-low of $55.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.35.

Initiations

  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Ncino. Ncino earned $0.04 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $48.00. At the end of the last trading period, Ncino closed at $63.38.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Atomera is set to $28.00. In the first quarter, Atomera showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atomera shows a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $7.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.41.
  • With an Outperform rating, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:FAII). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Fortress Value. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Fortress Value closed at $10.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL). The price target seems to have been set at $146.00 for Omnicell. In the first quarter, Omnicell showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.99 and a 52-week-low of $62.24. Omnicell closed at $140.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with an Underperform rating. Coinbase Global earned $3.05 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $220.66.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Lordstown Motors is set to $5.00. For the first quarter, Lordstown Motors had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Lordstown Motors shows a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.22.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fisker is set to $27.00. For the first quarter, Fisker had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Fisker shows a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.07.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for TotalEnergies is set to $70.00. In the first quarter, TotalEnergies showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.41 and a 52-week-low of $28.65. TotalEnergies closed at $48.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Checkpoint Therapeutics. Checkpoint Therapeutics earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Checkpoint Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $5.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.66.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Weatherford International is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Weatherford International shows a 52-week-high of $16.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.60.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carriage Servs is set to $50.00. Carriage Servs earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $16.74. Carriage Servs closed at $38.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Hayward Holdings. Hayward Holdings earned $1.11 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Hayward Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $26.82 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.41.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). The price target seems to have been set at $450.00 for Goldman Sachs Group. In the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $18.60, compared to $3.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $393.26 and a 52-week-low of $185.52. At the end of the last trading period, Goldman Sachs Group closed at $384.70.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Morgan Stanley is set to $108.00. For the first quarter, Morgan Stanley had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.27 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Morgan Stanley closed at $92.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Camtek. For the first quarter, Camtek had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Camtek shows a 52-week-high of $39.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.93.
  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Renewable Energy Gr. Renewable Energy Gr earned $0.88 in the first quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.10. Renewable Energy Gr closed at $68.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Darling Ingredients is set to $110.00. In the first quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Darling Ingredients shows a 52-week-high of $79.65 and a 52-week-low of $21.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.77.
  • Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Empower Ltd (NYSE:EMPW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Empower is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.64 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Empower closed at $10.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

