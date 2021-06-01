Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2021
Upgrades
- For Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Equity Residential earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equity Residential shows a 52-week-high of $77.77 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.45.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ:TA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, TravelCenters Of America showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.69. At the end of the last trading period, TravelCenters Of America closed at $28.62.
- For Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), CL King upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Caleres had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $5.99. Caleres closed at $25.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Methanex earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. At the end of the last trading period, Methanex closed at $35.55.
- For Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Stryker earned $1.93 in the first quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $268.04 and a 52-week-low of $171.75. Stryker closed at $255.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $893.79 and a 52-week-low of $543.03. Intuitive Surgical closed at $842.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $260.42. Illumina closed at $405.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) from Underperform to Neutral. Williams-Sonoma earned $2.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.69 and a 52-week-low of $71.90. Williams-Sonoma closed at $169.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NIO shows a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.62.
- For Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Devon Energy showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.73. At the end of the last trading period, Devon Energy closed at $26.56.
- For Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Boeing earned $1.53 in the first quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $141.58. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $247.02.
Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) from Outperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, TFI International's EPS was $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.85. At the end of the last trading period, TFI International closed at $95.88.
- For Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Fortis earned $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.11 and a 52-week-low of $36.63. Fortis closed at $45.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- For F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. F5 Networks earned $2.50 in the second quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.15 and a 52-week-low of $116.79. At the end of the last trading period, F5 Networks closed at $185.43.
- For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Lumentum Holdings had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Lumentum Holdings closed at $81.37 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Honest Co is set to $17.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.54. Honest Co closed at $15.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. At the end of the last trading period, Aethlon Medical closed at $1.74.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Valneva is set to $36.00. In the first quarter, Valneva earned $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.33 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Valneva closed at $25.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Oasis Petroleum. In the first quarter, Oasis Petroleum showed an EPS of $4.34, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Oasis Petroleum closed at $88.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Vocera Communications. In the first quarter, Vocera Communications showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $18.83. Vocera Communications closed at $33.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TALS). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Talaris Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. At the end of the last trading period, Talaris Therapeutics closed at $16.07.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seelos Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.08.
- With a Buy rating, CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.80 for Waterdrop. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Waterdrop closed at $8.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Paysafe. In the first quarter, Paysafe earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $11.22.
- B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inspired Entertainment is set to $30.00. In the first quarter, Inspired Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. Inspired Entertainment closed at $11.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Waterdrop is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Waterdrop closed at $8.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Valneva. In the first quarter, Valneva earned $0.36. The current stock performance of Valneva shows a 52-week-high of $31.33 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.98.
- With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Bowman Consulting Group. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Bowman Consulting Group closed at $13.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ:SPT). The price target seems to have been set at $82.00 for Sprout Social. Sprout Social earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.47 and a 52-week-low of $23.51. At the end of the last trading period, Sprout Social closed at $69.42.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH). The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for Waterdrop. The current stock performance of Waterdrop shows a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.28.
- With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Amyris. For the first quarter, Amyris had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Amyris shows a 52-week-high of $23.42 and a 52-week-low of $1.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.23.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TALS). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Talaris Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. Talaris Therapeutics closed at $16.07 at the end of the last trading period.
