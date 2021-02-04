Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2021
Upgrades
- For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. PayPal Holdings earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.39 and a 52-week-low of $82.07. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $251.90.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Triumph Group earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. At the end of the last trading period, Triumph Group closed at $13.45.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, FireEye showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FireEye shows a 52-week-high of $25.53 and a 52-week-low of $7.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.07.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Santander Consumer USA showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.74. Santander Consumer USA closed at $24.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Public Storage had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.75 and a 52-week-low of $155.37. At the end of the last trading period, Public Storage closed at $231.29.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was changed from Hold to Buy. Pfizer earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.08 and a 52-week-low of $27.88. Pfizer closed at $34.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) from Neutral to Buy. Best Buy Co earned $2.06 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Best Buy Co shows a 52-week-high of $124.89 and a 52-week-low of $48.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.25.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Extra Space Storage earned $1.31 in the third quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.07 and a 52-week-low of $72.70. At the end of the last trading period, Extra Space Storage closed at $116.08.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, CDW had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.95 and a 52-week-low of $73.39. CDW closed at $140.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Amcor showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Amcor closed at $11.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Allegiant Travel showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $3.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.12 and a 52-week-low of $60.06. At the end of the last trading period, Allegiant Travel closed at $193.36.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Match Group earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $159.85 and a 52-week-low of $44.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.12.
Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Hold to Sell. ViacomCBS earned $0.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.73 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $52.06.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Sleep Number had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of Sleep Number shows a 52-week-high of $116.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.78.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $2.17, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Qualcomm shows a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $58.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $162.30.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, KBR showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.27 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. KBR closed at $30.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE:XRX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Xerox Holdings showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.69 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Xerox Holdings closed at $23.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $44.79.
- For GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, GW Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $217.50 and a 52-week-low of $67.98. GW Pharmaceuticals closed at $211.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $3.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.30 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. Electronic Arts closed at $140.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.79 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. At the end of the last trading period, CubeSmart closed at $35.64.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. GW Pharmaceuticals earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GW Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $217.50 and a 52-week-low of $67.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.37.
- KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating for Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Murphy Oil earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Murphy Oil closed at $13.13 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Passage Bio. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Passage Bio's EPS was $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.09. Passage Bio closed at $20.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) with a Market Perform rating. For the third quarter, Vulcan Materials had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.24 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. At the end of the last trading period, Vulcan Materials closed at $152.35.
- For Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $319.01 and a 52-week-low of $135.08. Martin Marietta Materials closed at $294.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Atlas Corp (NYSE:ATCO). The price target seems to have been set at $16.50 for Atlas. In the third quarter, Atlas earned $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Atlas closed at $11.82 at the end of the last trading period.
