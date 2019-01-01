QQQ
Range
9.92 - 10.6
Vol / Avg.
12.3K/4.5K
Div / Yield
1.01/9.44%
52 Wk
10.59 - 17.05
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
11.35
Open
9.92
P/E
4.49
Shares
486.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 3:37PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Royal Mail PLC is a postal and delivery service company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company delivers parcels and letters, produces stamps, and provides marketing services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce brands. The company organizes itself into two segments, based on geography: U.K. operations and non-U.K. operations. Royal Mail derives the majority of revenue from U.K. operations, the company's domestic business. Non-U.K. operations principally include operations across Europe and the United States.


Royal Mail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Mail (ROYMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Royal Mail's (ROYMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royal Mail.

Q

What is the target price for Royal Mail (ROYMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMY) was reported by UBS on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ROYMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Mail (ROYMY)?

A

The stock price for Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMY) is $10.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Mail (ROYMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royal Mail.

Q

When is Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMY) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Mail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royal Mail (ROYMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Mail.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Mail (ROYMY) operate in?

A

Royal Mail is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.