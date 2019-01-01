Royal Mail PLC is a postal and delivery service company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company delivers parcels and letters, produces stamps, and provides marketing services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce brands. The company organizes itself into two segments, based on geography: U.K. operations and non-U.K. operations. Royal Mail derives the majority of revenue from U.K. operations, the company's domestic business. Non-U.K. operations principally include operations across Europe and the United States.