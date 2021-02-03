Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, DuPont de Nemours showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $28.33. DuPont de Nemours closed at $76.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Kohl's Corp (NYSE:KSS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kohl's earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.89. At the end of the last trading period, Kohl's closed at $43.33.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Douglas Dynamics earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.89 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. At the end of the last trading period, Douglas Dynamics closed at $42.34.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comcast shows a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.18.
  • For Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI), MoffettNathanson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Cogent Comms Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.96 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Cogent Comms Hldgs closed at $58.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Broadridge Financial Soln had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Broadridge Financial Soln shows a 52-week-high of $158.36 and a 52-week-low of $81.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.38.
  • Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Autohome showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $59.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.01.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI) from Hold to Buy. Tetra Technologies earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tetra Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $2.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.89.
  • For NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. The current stock performance of NXP Semiconductors shows a 52-week-high of $183.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $177.21.
  • For Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Aspen Technology earned $2.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.53 and a 52-week-low of $73.07. At the end of the last trading period, Aspen Technology closed at $136.86.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Nucor earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $58.52 and a 52-week-low of $27.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.45.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Steel Dynamics showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steel Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $14.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.33.

Downgrades

  • According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fidelity National Info showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fidelity National Info shows a 52-week-high of $158.21 and a 52-week-low of $91.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.30.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Voyager Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Voyager Therapeutics closed at $8.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Scorpio Bulkers showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Scorpio Bulkers shows a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.66.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $18.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $205.20. At the end of the last trading period, SBA Communications closed at $281.90.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Clene. The current stock performance of Clene shows a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.55.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ladder Cap is set to $11.50. In the third quarter, Ladder Cap showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Ladder Cap closed at $10.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Millicom Intl Cellular. Millicom Intl Cellular earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.46 and a 52-week-low of $20.15. Millicom Intl Cellular closed at $37.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Clean Energy Fuels. In the third quarter, Clean Energy Fuels showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clean Energy Fuels shows a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.47.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Ready Capital. Ready Capital earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. At the end of the last trading period, Ready Capital closed at $12.01.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cognyte Software is set to $36.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $23.75. Cognyte Software closed at $28.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Starwood Property Trust is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, Starwood Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.33 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. Starwood Property Trust closed at $19.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA). The price target seems to have been set at $164.00 for Electronic Arts. For the third quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $3.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.30 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. At the end of the last trading period, Electronic Arts closed at $148.97.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $75.00. Plug Power earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Plug Power closed at $64.25 at the end of the last trading period.

