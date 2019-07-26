Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 10:12am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ambev SA (NYSE: ABEV) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Ambev showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. Ambev's market cap stands at $81.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. At the end of the last trading period, Ambev closed at $5.17.
  • According to Bradesco Corretora, the prior rating for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arcos Dorados Holdings is at $1.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.92. Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $7.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Bank of America earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bank of America is at $283.4 B. The current stock performance of Bank of America shows a 52-week-high of $31.91 and a 52-week-low of $22.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.30.
  • According to Keefe Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. The current market cap for Citigroup is at $161.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.24 and a 52-week-low of $48.42. Citigroup closed at $71.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. CSX's market cap stands at $55.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $58.47. At the end of the last trading period, CSX closed at $69.50.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE: FSB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Franklin Finl Network showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Franklin Finl Network is at $412.5 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. At the end of the last trading period, Franklin Finl Network closed at $28.20.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $5.81, compared to $5.98 from the year-ago quarter. Goldman Sachs Group's market cap stands at $80.4 B. The current stock performance of Goldman Sachs Group shows a 52-week-high of $245.08 and a 52-week-low of $151.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $219.97.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Hasbro showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. Hasbro's market cap stands at $15.3 B. The current stock performance of Hasbro shows a 52-week-high of $123.63 and a 52-week-low of $76.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.19.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Icon had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. Icon's market cap stands at $8.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $161.56 and a 52-week-low of $118.10. Icon closed at $161.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Charter Equity, the prior rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) was changed from Market Perform to Buy. Nokia earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Nokia is at $31.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.71. At the end of the last trading period, Nokia closed at $5.70.

 

Downgrades

  • For Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the first quarter, Abeona Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.39), compared to ($0.18) from the year-ago quarter. Abeona Therapeutics's market cap stands at $159.7 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $3.24. At the end of the last trading period, Abeona Therapeutics closed at $3.25.
  • CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) from Neutral to Underperformer. In the third quarter, Aphria earned ($0.15). The total market value of Aphria's outstanding shares is at $1.4 B. The current stock performance of Aphria shows a 52-week-high of $16.86 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.83.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, BorgWarner had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. BorgWarner's market cap stands at $8.4 B. The current stock performance of BorgWarner shows a 52-week-high of $46.97 and a 52-week-low of $32.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.54.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Carbonite showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Carbonite's outstanding shares is at $823.2 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.62 and a 52-week-low of $21.84. Carbonite closed at $23.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, Carbonite showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. Carbonite's market cap stands at $823.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.62 and a 52-week-low of $21.84. At the end of the last trading period, Carbonite closed at $23.90.
  • For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the first quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The current market cap for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is at $11.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.20 and a 52-week-low of $77.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $84.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Camping World Holdings had an EPS of ($0.67), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. Camping World Holdings's market cap stands at $961.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Camping World Holdings closed at $10.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Bank of America, the prior rating for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Dow earned $0.86. Dow's market cap stands at $38.0 B. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.77.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) from Outperform to Neutral. DaVita earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of DaVita's outstanding shares is at $9.4 B. The current stock performance of DaVita shows a 52-week-high of $79.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.91.
  • According to Janney Capital, the prior rating for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ: HFWA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Heritage Financial showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Heritage Financial's outstanding shares is at $1.0 B. The current stock performance of Heritage Financial shows a 52-week-high of $37.40 and a 52-week-low of $27.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.37.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, LKQ had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The total market value of LKQ's outstanding shares is at $8.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.74. LKQ closed at $27.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ), Wellington Shields downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Gradually Accumulate. For the second quarter, LKQ had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. LKQ's market cap stands at $8.6 B. The current stock performance of LKQ shows a 52-week-high of $36.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.58.
  • For Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Masco is at $12.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.58 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. At the end of the last trading period, Masco closed at $42.32.
  • For Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. For the second quarter, Merit Medical Systems had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current market cap for Merit Medical Systems is at $3.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.34 and a 52-week-low of $49.40. Merit Medical Systems closed at $54.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Merit Medical Systems had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. Merit Medical Systems's market cap stands at $3.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.34 and a 52-week-low of $49.40. Merit Medical Systems closed at $54.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. In the first quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. Match Group's market cap stands at $21.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.30 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group closed at $77.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, NovoCure had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The total market value of NovoCure's outstanding shares is at $7.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. NovoCure closed at $77.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, NovoCure showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.17) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NovoCure's outstanding shares is at $7.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. NovoCure closed at $77.08 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for BridgeBio Pharma. The current market cap for BridgeBio Pharma is at $3.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. At the end of the last trading period, BridgeBio Pharma closed at $26.79.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics earned ($0.93) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.62) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CRISPR Therapeutics is at $2.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $49.66.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cue Biopharma is set to $13.00. The total market value of Cue Biopharma's outstanding shares is at $142.1 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.16. Cue Biopharma closed at $6.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, GMP Securities initiated coverage on GeoPark Ltd (NYSE: GPRK). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for GeoPark. GeoPark earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. GeoPark's market cap stands at $1.1 B. The current stock performance of GeoPark shows a 52-week-high of $21.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.00.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gritstone Oncology is set to $17.00. Gritstone Oncology earned ($0.62) in the first quarter. The total market value of Gritstone Oncology's outstanding shares is at $372.1 M. The current stock performance of Gritstone Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $32.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.42.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Neonode. For the first quarter, Neonode had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). The total market value of Neonode's outstanding shares is at $24.7 M. The current stock performance of Neonode shows a 52-week-high of $4.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.62.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Neon Therapeutics. Neon Therapeutics earned ($0.76) in the first quarter. Neon Therapeutics's market cap stands at $87.5 M. The current stock performance of Neon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.09.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

