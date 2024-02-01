Nasdaq Futures Rebound As Traders Eye Apple, Meta, Amazon Earnings: Analyst Flags 'January Barometer' That Bodes Well For The Year

Loading... Loading...

With the Fed decision now in the rearview mirror, sentiment appears to have taken a turn for the better on the hopes of receiving strong earnings reports from some high-profile tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Amazon, Inc. AMZN and Apple, Inc. AAPL. Given the Federal Reserve’s data-dependent stance, a couple of manufacturing activity data and the routine jobless claims data due for the day could draw traders’ attention.

Cues From Wednesday's Trading:

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, stung by the double-whammy of earnings disappointments and a hawkish Fed. Traders reacted negatively to earnings from Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, all of which have significant weightings in the S&P 500 Index.

The major indices started the session lower and moved roughly sideways until the Fed decision. The Dow was seen moving in and out of the unchanged line as it received support from a strong upward move in Boeing Co.’s BA shares. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indices languished in negative territory.

Following the rate decision, the indices either moved above the flat line or trimmed their losses. Jerome Powell disappointed traders by offering no clear signal toward a rate-cut schedule, so they dumped stocks in late afternoon trading.

The S&P 500 Index pulled further away from its record close, with the broader gauge and the Nasdaq Composite settling at the lowest levels in about two weeks.

The market witnessed a broad-based sell-off, with communications stocks being the worst hit. IT, consumer discretionary, and energy stocks also saw marked weakness.

US Index Performance On Wednesday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -2.23% 15,164.01 S&P 500 Index -1.61% 4,845.65 Dow Industrials -0.82% 38,150.30 Russell 2000 -2.45% 1,947.34

For January, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow have gained 1.02%, 1.59%, and 1.22%, respectively, while the R2K has slipped 3.93%.

Analyst Color:

Fund Strat pointed to “January barometer” that offers hope of sustained uptrend in the market this year. If the annual return of the prior year is over 15% and January is positive, then the probability of stocks rising is 92%, and the average gain of the S&P 500 under the scenario is 16.2%, the firm pointed out.

Futures Today:

Futures Performance On Thursday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 +0.69% S&P 500 +0.41% Dow +0.18% R2K +1.05%

In premarket trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.53% to $485.43, and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ gained 0.71% to $419.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its weekly jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists, on average, expect the number of individuals claiming unemployment benefits for the week ending January 24 to come in at 213,000, almost flat with the previous week’s 214,000.

The Labor Department will also release its preliminary fourth-quarter non-farm productivity and costs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. The quarter-over-quarter non-farm productivity growth may have slowed from 5.2% in the third quarter to 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Economists expect a 1.3% sequential increase in fourth-quarter unit labor costs compared to a 1.2% drop in the third quarter.

S&P Global will release its final manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for January at 9:45 a.m. ET. The consensus estimate is 50.3.

The Institute of Supply Management will release its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for January at 10 a.m. ET. The index is expected to come in at 47.2, suggesting continued sector contraction.

The Commerce Department’s construction spending report for December is due at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month increase in spending compared to 0.4% growth in the previous month.

The Treasury will auction four- and eight-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO climbed over 5% in premarket trading following the release of the company’s quarterly results.

climbed over 5% in premarket trading following the release of the company’s quarterly results. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW and Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shed over 6% each following their results announcements; Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM fell over 1.70%, while Align Technology, Inc. ALGN jumped nearly 13%

and shed over 6% each following their results announcements; fell over 1.70%, while jumped nearly 13% Altria Group, Inc. MO , Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD , Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH , Ferrari N.V. RACE , Honeywell International, Inc. HON , Merck & Co., Inc. MRK , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL , Sanofi SNY and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI are among the companies reporting their quarterly results before the market open.

, , , , , , , and are among the companies reporting their quarterly results before the market open. Those reporting after the close include Amazon , Meta , Apple, Atlassian Corporation TEAM , Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH , and Clorox Company CLX .

, , , , and . Plug Power, Inc. PLUG climbed over 11%, extending its recent momentum.

climbed over 11%, extending its recent momentum. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID rose more than 3%.

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures gained 0.71% to $76.39 in early European session on Thursday following Wednesday's 2.53% slide.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 0.023 percentage points to 3.942% on Thursday.

Elsewhere, global markets showed lackluster sentiment. The Asian markets ended mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi advancing strongly and the Hong Kong, Taiwanese, and New Zealand markets rising moderately. On the other hand, the Chinese, Japanese, and Australian markets retreated.

European stocks traded almost flat, with a negative bias, as traders in the region digested domestic earnings reports and considered Wednesday’s Fed rate decision.

