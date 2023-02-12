ñol


Q4 Reporting Season Pushes Past Halfway Mark: Coca-Cola, Cisco Systems, Palantir, Roku Lead Earnings This Week

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
February 12, 2023 4:39 PM | 5 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Latest update from Factset shows S&P 500 earnings will likely decline 3.3% year-over-year in Q4
  • Sell-off in shares reporting downside surprises have been low compared to historical standards.
The stock market pulled back in the week ended Feb. 10, dragged by some disappointing earnings and revised December inflation data.

The Scorecard So Far: The fourth-quarter reporting season is well past the halfway mark, as almost 70% of the S&P 500 companies have announced their results so far, according to data compiled by FactSet. About 69% of the S&P 500 companies which have announced their results have posted positive earnings surprises, the report said. This is below the 5-year and 10-year averages of 77% and 73%, respectively.

Factset also noted that the companies reporting negative earnings surprises have seen an average stock price decline of 0.4% two days before the release through two days after the release. This is better than the average 5-year decline of 2.2%, with Factset reasoning that investors were in a less punishing mood amid very muted expectations.

A more modest 63% have reported revenue upside for the fourth quarter, FactSet said. Overall, earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to see a 3.3% year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter, marking the first drop since the third quarter of 2020, it added.

The unfolding week will see earnings releases from 61 S&P 500 companies, out of which two are Dow components as well.

Here’s a compilation of notable companies reporting earnings this week:

Monday

1. Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $6.79 Vs. $7.08 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $2.69 billion Vs. $2.57 billion Last Year

2. IAC, Inc. IAC (after the close)

EPS Estimate: -$0.27 Vs. $1.76 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $1.26 billion Vs. $1.16 billion Last Year

3. Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $0.03 Vs. $0.02 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $502.25 million Vs. $432.87 million Last Year

4. Lattice Semiconductor Corp. LSCC (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $0.48 Vs. $0.32 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $175.17 million Vs. $141.79 million Last Year

Tuesday

1. Coca-Cola Company KO (before the market open)
EPS Estimate: $0.45, flat with a year ago
Revenue Estimate: $10.02 billion Vs. $9.47 billion Last Year

2. GlobalFoundries, Inc. GFS (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $1.18 Vs. $0.18 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $2.08 billion Vs. $1.85 billion Last Year

3. Marriott International, Inc. MAR (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $1.83 Vs. $1.30 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $5.47 billion Vs. $4.45 billion Last Year

4. Airbnb, Inc. ABNB (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $0.25 Vs. $0.08 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $1.86 billion Vs. $1.53 billion Last Year

5. Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $1.27 Vs. $1.49 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $904.75 million Vs. $905.36 million Last Year

6. TripAdvisor, Inc. TRIP (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $0.04 Vs. -$0.01 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $343.91 million Vs. $241 million Last Year

Wednesday

1. Analog Devices, Inc. ADI (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $2.60 Vs. $1.94 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $3.15 billion Vs. $2.68 billion Last Year

2. Biogen, Inc. BIIB (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $3.48 Vs. $3.39 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $2.44 billion Vs. $2.73 billion Last Year

3. Roblox Corp. RBLX (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: -$0.52 Vs. -$0.25 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $881.41 million Vs. $770.12 million Last Year

4. Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $0.10 Vs. $0.08 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $394.58 million Vs. $370.60 million Last Year

5. Kraft Heinz, Company KHC (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $0.78 Vs. $0.79 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $7.24 billion Vs. $6.71 billion Last Year

6. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $0.85 Vs. $0.84 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $13.43 billion Vs. $12.72 billion Last Year

7. Roku, Inc. ROKU (after the close)

EPS Estimate: -$1.73 Vs. $0.17 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $804.19 million Vs. $865.33 million Last Year

8. Shopify, Inc. SHOP (after the close)

EPS Estimate: -$0.01 Vs. $0.14 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $1.65 billion Vs. $1.38 billion Last Year

Thursday

1. Paramount Global PARA (before the market)

EPS Estimate: $0.24 Vs. $0.26 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $8.16 billion Vs. $8.0 billion Last Year

2. Hasbro, Inc. HAS (before the market)

EPS Estimate: $1.29 Vs. $1.21 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $1.68 billion Vs. $2.01 billion Last Year

3. Hyatt Hotels Corp. H (before the market)

EPS Estimate: $0.33 Vs. -$2.78 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $1.52 billion Vs. $1.08 billion Last Year

4. DraftKings, Inc. DKNG (after the close)

EPS Estimate: -$0.59 Vs. -$0.80 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $797.17 million Vs. $473.32 billion Last Year

5. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $1.93 Vs. $1.89 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $6.69 billion Vs. $6.27 billion Last Year

6. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. BJRI (after the close)

EPS Estimate: $0.06 Vs. -$0.20 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $344.19 million Vs. $291.27 million Last Year

Friday

7. AutoNation, Inc. AN (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $5.83 Vs. $5.76 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $6.52 billion Vs. $6.58 billion Last Year

8. Deere & Co.DE (before the market open)

EPS Estimate: $5.54 Vs. $2.92 Year-Ago
Revenue Estimate: $11.28 billion Vs. $8.53 billion Last Year

Photo: Shutterstock

