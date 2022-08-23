Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Regis RGS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Jianpu Technology JT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.
• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $338.19 million.
• Macy's M is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
• JM Smucker SJM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Baozun BZUN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $310.01 million.
• Dole DOLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Kanzhun BZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $162.01 million.
• KE Holdings BEKE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• JD.com JD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $38.63 billion.
• Medtronic MDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion.
• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.
• XPeng XPEV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Autoscope Technologies AATC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Caleres CAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $735.61 million.
• La-Z-Boy LZB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $566.10 million.
• Absolute Software ABST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.
• Lifevantage LFVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $49.64 million.
• Urban Outfitters URBN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Paycor HCM PYCR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $252.30 million.
• Nordstrom JWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
• Toll Brothers TOL is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aviat Networks AVNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.
• Electromed ELMD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Intuit INTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Fanhua FANH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
