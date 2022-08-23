Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Regis RGS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jianpu Technology JT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $338.19 million.

• Macy's M is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• JM Smucker SJM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Baozun BZUN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $310.01 million.

• Dole DOLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Kanzhun BZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $162.01 million.

• KE Holdings BEKE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• JD.com JD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $38.63 billion.

• Medtronic MDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• XPeng XPEV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Autoscope Technologies AATC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Caleres CAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $735.61 million.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $566.10 million.

• Absolute Software ABST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• Lifevantage LFVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $49.64 million.

• Urban Outfitters URBN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Paycor HCM PYCR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $252.30 million.

• Nordstrom JWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Toll Brothers TOL is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aviat Networks AVNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Electromed ELMD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Intuit INTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fanhua FANH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.