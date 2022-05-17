Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• On Holding ONON is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• IHS Holding IHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $430.44 million.
• JD.com JD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $34.82 billion.
• Palatin Technologies PTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.
• Milestone Scientific MLSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Kamada KMDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.
• MediWound MDWD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.29 million.
• Janus Intl Gr JBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $186.85 million.
• Sea SE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
• Tarena International TEDU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Tremor Intl TRMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.60 million.
• ObsEva OBSV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.
• AerCap Holdings AER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Walmart WMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.88 billion.
• Home Depot HD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $36.71 billion.
• Vodafone Group VOD is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.
• HUYA HUYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $435.58 million.
• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.
• Vascular Biogenics VBLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.
• Allot ALLT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.
• Bio-Path Holdings BPTH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Otonomo Technologies OTMO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• REE Automotive REE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Riskified RSKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $55.89 million.
• Xunlei XNET is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Jumia Technologies JMIA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• QualTek Services QTEK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $137.51 million.
• Agilysys AGYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $43.78 million.
• Container Store Group TCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $279.82 million.
• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Edap TMS EDAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.59 million.
• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.78 million.
• DLocal DLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $82.79 million.
• NextGen Healthcare NXGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $150.06 million.
• QuickLogic QUIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.
• Keysight Technologies KEYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• Doximity DOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $90.11 million.
