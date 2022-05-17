QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 4:47 AM | 4 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• On Holding ONON is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IHS Holding IHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $430.44 million.

• JD.com JD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $34.82 billion.

• Palatin Technologies PTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.

• Milestone Scientific MLSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Kamada KMDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.

• MediWound MDWD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.29 million.

• Janus Intl Gr JBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $186.85 million.

• Sea SE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Tarena International TEDU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tremor Intl TRMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.60 million.

• ObsEva OBSV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.

• AerCap Holdings AER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Walmart WMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.88 billion.

• Home Depot HD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $36.71 billion.

• Vodafone Group VOD is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• HUYA HUYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $435.58 million.

• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.

• Vascular Biogenics VBLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Allot ALLT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.

• Bio-Path Holdings BPTH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Otonomo Technologies OTMO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• REE Automotive REE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Riskified RSKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $55.89 million.

• Xunlei XNET is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jumia Technologies JMIA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• QualTek Services QTEK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $137.51 million.

• Agilysys AGYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $43.78 million.

• Container Store Group TCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $279.82 million.

• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Edap TMS EDAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.59 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.78 million.

• DLocal DLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $82.79 million.

• NextGen Healthcare NXGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $150.06 million.

• QuickLogic QUIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Keysight Technologies KEYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Doximity DOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $90.11 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets