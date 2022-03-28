Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• LGL Group LGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.
• XPeng XPEV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Mind Medicine MNMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.07 million.
• Viomi Technology Co VIOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.31 million.
• Stran & Co STRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.23 million.
• Science Applications Intl SAIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Greenland Technologies GTEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $24.06 million.
• Jefferies Financial Group JEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Bitfarms BITF is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• TPG TPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $292.00 million.
• Benson Hill BHIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.28 million.
• Venus Concept VERO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.88 million.
• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Mynaric MYNA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• OLB Gr OLB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $365.37 million.
• Heliogen HLGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.
• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Progenity PROG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.
• Marrone Bio Innovations MBII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.22 million.
• ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.
• Eyenovia EYEN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.74 million.
• AEye LIDR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.
• Lightning eMotors ZEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.
• Enthusiast Gaming EGLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $54.70 million.
• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $423.03 million.
• FGI Industries FGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.
• Trxade Health MEDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.08 million.
• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $94.81 million.
• Pear Therapeutics PEAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.47 million.
• Stryve Foods SNAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.
• WidePoint WYY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.
• Xos XOS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• IonQ IONQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.14 million.
• Hallador Energy HNRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.
• Puyi PUYI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Fanhua FANH is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
