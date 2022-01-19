Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $55.05 million.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $734.00 million.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $452.93 million.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $103.76 million.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $14.77 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $20.34 billion.

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $22.23 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $353.46 million.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $72.75 billion.

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $896.95 million.

• Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $219.50 million.

• PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $334.94 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $81.24 million.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $49.89 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.

• Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $307.33 million.

• Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $166.42 million.

• Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $307.16 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $415.22 million.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

