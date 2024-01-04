Why Mobileye Global Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY fell sharply during Thursday’s session after the company issued preliminary FY23 financial results and initial 2024 guidance.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $634 million-$638 million (vs. $636.39 million) and adjusted operating income of $241 million-$247 million. The company's previous implied guidance was $623 million-$648 million in revenue.

Wolfe Research analyst Shreyas Patil downgraded Mobileye Global from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Mobileye Global shares dipped 23.5% to $30.37 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Minim, Inc. MINM shares jumped 170.2% to $4.62.

shares jumped 170.2% to $4.62. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 92.7% to $5.26 after Novo Nordisk entered into a research collaboration with the company.

gained 92.7% to $5.26 after Novo Nordisk entered into a research collaboration with the company. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares climbed 65.8% to $0.2920 after the company announced it reached a final agreement with the FDA for the Phase 3 safety study for IV tramadol.

shares climbed 65.8% to $0.2920 after the company announced it reached a final agreement with the FDA for the Phase 3 safety study for IV tramadol. Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR gained 40% to $4.41 after surging 25% on Wednesday. Jeffs' Brands, last month, signed non-binding letters of intent with Sky Growth Partners to invest in a DLP laser-based system for counter-drone solutions and laser-based wireless charging technology.

gained 40% to $4.41 after surging 25% on Wednesday. Jeffs' Brands, last month, signed non-binding letters of intent with Sky Growth Partners to invest in a DLP laser-based system for counter-drone solutions and laser-based wireless charging technology. Mobix Labs, Inc. MOBX gained 33.3% to $4.00. Mobix Labs was awarded 15-month contract to supply EMI filtered connectors as part of US Army's M-1 Abrams Tank Program.

gained 33.3% to $4.00. Mobix Labs was awarded 15-month contract to supply EMI filtered connectors as part of US Army's M-1 Abrams Tank Program. ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF jumped 30.6% to $1.32.

jumped 30.6% to $1.32. Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET surged 26.1% to $2.22. Adicet Bio issued corporate updates and highlighted upcoming priorities for its pipeline programs in 2024.

surged 26.1% to $2.22. Adicet Bio issued corporate updates and highlighted upcoming priorities for its pipeline programs in 2024. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL gained 22.6% to $1.9999.

gained 22.6% to $1.9999. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX rose 21.7% to $2.97. Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy maintained XORTX Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $14.

rose 21.7% to $2.97. Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy maintained XORTX Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $14. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA climbed 20.1% to $0.1690 after falling over 11% on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics, last month, announced a review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value.

climbed 20.1% to $0.1690 after falling over 11% on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics, last month, announced a review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value. QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 18.5% to $7.70.

gained 18.5% to $7.70. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN shares rose 16.8% to $2.44 after falling over 9% on Wednesday. Arena Group Board, last month, terminated employment of CEO Ross Levinsohn.

shares rose 16.8% to $2.44 after falling over 9% on Wednesday. Arena Group Board, last month, terminated employment of CEO Ross Levinsohn. NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 16.7% to $2.9999.

gained 16.7% to $2.9999. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS gained 15.7% to $47.72. Keros Therapeutics priced upsized $140 million public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $40 per share.

gained 15.7% to $47.72. Keros Therapeutics priced upsized $140 million public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $40 per share. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN gained 14.6% to $16.92. Dyne Therapeutics announced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of common stock.

gained 14.6% to $16.92. Dyne Therapeutics announced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of common stock. TMC the metals company Inc. TMC rose 13.8% to $1.32.

rose 13.8% to $1.32. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 9.7% to $21.87.

gained 9.7% to $21.87. Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 8.4% to $0.8031. Nikola said it produced 42 and wholesaled 35 Class 8 Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles for US and Canada customers in 2023.

rose 8.4% to $0.8031. Nikola said it produced 42 and wholesaled 35 Class 8 Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles for US and Canada customers in 2023. Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM gained 6.4% to $25.00. Select Medical announced potential separation of Concentra.

Losers

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS shares fell 36% to $0.58 after the company announced pricing of $9.0 million public offering.

shares fell 36% to $0.58 after the company announced pricing of $9.0 million public offering. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 33.2% to $0.9894.

fell 33.2% to $0.9894. OPKO Health, Inc. OPK shares dipped 28% to $1.0799. OPKO Health disclosed a private offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029.

shares dipped 28% to $1.0799. OPKO Health disclosed a private offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. Hitek Global Inc. HKIT tumbled 25.2% to $0.77.

tumbled 25.2% to $0.77. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD declined 24% to $3.44 after the company issued a corporate update.

declined 24% to $3.44 after the company issued a corporate update. Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD dipped 21.2% to $0.1009.

dipped 21.2% to $0.1009. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC shares fell 20.1% to $1.5395. ABVC BioPharma shares jumped over 60% on Wednesday after the company and its subsidiary received a milestone payment of 46 million shares from AiBtl BioPharma under a global licensing payment.

shares fell 20.1% to $1.5395. ABVC BioPharma shares jumped over 60% on Wednesday after the company and its subsidiary received a milestone payment of 46 million shares from AiBtl BioPharma under a global licensing payment. LifeMD, Inc. LFMD fell 20.1% to $6.20.

fell 20.1% to $6.20. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY tumbled 18.3% to $0.47.

tumbled 18.3% to $0.47. cbdMD, Inc. YCBD dipped 16.1% to $0.8302.

dipped 16.1% to $0.8302. RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares fell 13.7% to $0.2536 after dipping around 35% on Wednesday.

shares fell 13.7% to $0.2536 after dipping around 35% on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. WW tumbled 13.6% to $6.59.

tumbled 13.6% to $6.59. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. PNST declined 13.1% to $7.13.

declined 13.1% to $7.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS fell 12.9% to $18.91 after reporting preliminary Q4 and FY23 financial results.

fell 12.9% to $18.91 after reporting preliminary Q4 and FY23 financial results. NexImmune, Inc. NEXI fell 11.5% to $5.49 after jumping around 153% on Wednesday.

fell 11.5% to $5.49 after jumping around 153% on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. RDUS declined 9.8% to $26.61 following first-quarter results.

declined 9.8% to $26.61 following first-quarter results. Evotec SE EVO shares declined 9.2% to $9.60. Evotec and Owkin announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation.

shares declined 9.2% to $9.60. Evotec and Owkin announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA dipped 8.5% to $23.39 following quarterly results.

dipped 8.5% to $23.39 following quarterly results. MultiPlan Corporation MPLN fell 7.3% to $1.3150. MultiPlan named Travis Dalton as President and CEO on March 1, 2024.

fell 7.3% to $1.3150. MultiPlan named Travis Dalton as President and CEO on March 1, 2024. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares fell 7.1% to $5.07. First Wave BioPharma shares jumped 43% on Wednesday after Roth MKM maintained a Buy rating on the stock and adjusted its target from $11 to $40.

shares fell 7.1% to $5.07. First Wave BioPharma shares jumped 43% on Wednesday after Roth MKM maintained a Buy rating on the stock and adjusted its target from $11 to $40. Altice USA, Inc. ATUS fell 4.8% to $2.9310.

