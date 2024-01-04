Bitcoin Rises Above $43,000 Following ADP Data; Beam Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $43,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.

Beam BEAM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XDC Network XDC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

Private businesses in the U.S. added 164,000 workers in December versus a revised 101,000 gain in November and topping market estimates of 115,000.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.66 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.7%. BTC was trading higher by 1.9% at $43,263 while ETH rose by around 1.8% to $2,238 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Beam BEAM/USD

Price: $0.02139

24-hour gain: 38.7%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $14.39

24-hour gain: 24.8%

Sei SEI/USD

Price: $0.7878

24-hour gain: 20%

Loading... Loading...

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $3.27

24-hour gain: 17.1%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.63

24-hour gain: 16.6%

Losers

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.05185

24-hour drop: 5.2%

Mantle MNT/USD

Price: $0.5995

24-hour drop: 4.3%

FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $2.75

24-hour drop: 2%

Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.18

24-hour drop: 1.2%

Axelar AXL/USD

Price: $1.08

24-hour drop: 1%

Read This Next: Vivani Medical And 2 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying