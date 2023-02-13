Why Frequency Therapeutics Are Trading Lower By 82%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares jumped 120.5% to $1.02 after jumping over 72% on Friday.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS gained 37.2% to $1.7985 after the company entered into a time charter employment contract.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares jumped 34.7% to $5.86 after the company announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL shares gained 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC surged 28% to $0.9119.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY climbed 25.8% to $12.44 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $10.50 to $16.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 21% to $1.49.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. CJJD surged 21% to $5.99 after the company announced a $2.625 million registered direct offering.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO gained 19.4% to $0.2921. Venus Concept recently announced a restructuring plan, workforce reduction, management transition, and preliminary unaudited revenue results.
- Expion360 Inc. XPON shares climbed 18.5% to $3.62. Expion360 shares jumped over 55% on Friday after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler.
- Clene Inc. CLNN gained 17.8% to $1.59 after the company reported new data from the VISIONARY-MS Phase 2 study in multiple sclerosis demonstrating CNM-Au8 treatment improved brain neuronal structural integrity.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN jumped 17.2% to $0.2110.
- LuxUrban Hotels Inc. LUXH surged 16.5% to $2.1550.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST jumped 16.1% to $2.02.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY surged 15.2% to $151.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and FY23 guidance.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 14.8% to $1.8250. Hillstream BioPharma inked HER2 and HER3 license deal with Applied Biomedical Science Institute for potential treatments against drug resistant cancers.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD surged 13.2% to $2.3550. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Teradata Corporation TDC gained 12.3% to $38.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and 2023 expected earnings.
- EBET, Inc. EBET gained 12.2% to $0.66. EBET recently announced closing of approximately $6.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 12.4% to $0.2113 after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 10.3% to $3.3450 after CLSA upgraded the stock from Underperform to Outperform.
- Youdao, Inc. DAO gained 10.2% to $7.22.
- Alteryx, Inc. AYX jumped 9.2% to $68.68 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $80.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO gained 6% to $19.76. Millicom International posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday.
Losers
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ shares dipped 81.8% to $0.7168 after the company announced its FX-322-208 study failed to meet its primary endpoint.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE fell 60.8% to $ 0.3689 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Sorrento and its subsidiary, Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on Monday.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX fell 54.4% to $3.25 after the company announced it will discontinue its PRESERVE 1 colorectal trial.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC fell 53.2% to $0.96. United Insurance Holdings recently announced the sale of its Florida personal lines renewal rights to Slide Insurance, Inc.
- Gold Resource Corporation GORO dropped 36.2% to $1.0396 after the company issued 2023 guidance and suspended its dividend program.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX declined 31.3% to $6.60. Sorrento Therapeutics subsidiary Scilex acquires rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB in the US and Canada for acute treatment of migraine.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST fell 26.4% to $0.2234. Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings recently signed a share exchange agreement.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV dropped 26.2% to $1.9200.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS dipped 20.9% to $3.5185. The company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split last week that went into effect today.
- IMV Inc. IMV fell 20.7% to $1.5696. IMV announced preliminary data from the VITALIZE Phase 2B trial evaluating its lead DPX product, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for relapsed, refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. TKAT fell 20.2% to $1.03.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU dipped 19.3% to $6.26.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI declined 19.1% to $15.30.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 19% to $1.24.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dropped 19% to $0.8172.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT fell 17.6% to $0.9889 after gaining 10% on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology recently reported on findings from a team of scientists that its LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, caused effective cancer cell killing.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI fell 16.8% to $4.01.
- SeqLL Inc. SQL dropped 16.7% to $1.1000 after the company announced pricing of an $1.8 million registered direct offering.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV fell 16% to $5.08.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS declined 14.5% to $64.49 after the company announced 2023 expected financial results below analyst estimates.
- United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS fell 13.3% to $26.85 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $30 to $25.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN shares dropped 12.7% to $0.9341 after the company filed an at-the-market equity offering program.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR fell 12.5% to $1.2250. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH dropped 9.9% to $0.3197.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX fell 9.6% to $2.54.
- Genetic Technologies Limited GENE fell 8% to $1.49 after dropping over 8% on Friday.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 7% to $0.5070 after dropping 16% on Friday. WeTrade recently said it is prepared to conduct research on the use of ChatGPT style technologies and launch a 'DEMO product similar to ChatGPT'
- Calyxt, Inc. CLXT fell 6% to $0.3370 after gaining 12% on Friday. Calyxt, last month, agreed to merge with Cibus in an all-stock transaction to create a company focused on agriculture-based gene editing and establish facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.
Now Read This: US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.