Why Enovix Shares Are Trading Lower By 43%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares surged 204% to $2.25 after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DNA oral appliance for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN climbed 162% to $0.4909 after the company announced it acquired Amerigen 7.

Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE gained 108% to $0.4022.

gained 108% to $0.4022. Geron Corporation GERN shares jumped 53.3% to $3.6800 after the company announced top-line results from the IMerge Phase 3 trial of imetelstat in lower risk MDS. The trial met the primary 8-week transfusion independence (TI) endpoint and key secondary 24-week TI endpoint.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 49% to $0.2350.

rose 49% to $0.2350. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT jumped 42.4% to $0.4132. The company earlier reported in 13G filing Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund held 11% stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. REUN gained 27.8% to $1.33.

gained 27.8% to $1.33. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP surged 25% to $ 1.3799.

surged 25% to $ 1.3799. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM jumped 23.3% to $ 0.3997.

jumped 23.3% to $ 0.3997. NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 21.8% to $12.85. NuZee adopted a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.

gained 21.8% to $12.85. NuZee adopted a 1-for-35 reverse stock split. Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV shares climbed 21.4% to $3.69.

shares climbed 21.4% to $3.69. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN jumped 20% to $0.50.

jumped 20% to $0.50. Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS shares gained 20% to $0.3089 after dropping 8% on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology and Cloakbook were recently granted a license to commence sportsbook operations in Washington, D.C.

Lizhi Inc. LIZI rose 19.6% to $0.67 after declining around 3% on Tuesday.

rose 19.6% to $0.67 after declining around 3% on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD jumped 19.5% to $ 0.8498. Galmed reported results from the open-label part of the ARMOR study.

jumped 19.5% to $ 0.8498. Galmed reported results from the open-label part of the ARMOR study. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN surged 18.4% to $0.5150. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Thermo Fisher Scientific reported a partnership to manufacture high concentration formulation of eblasakimab for future studies.

surged 18.4% to $0.5150. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Thermo Fisher Scientific reported a partnership to manufacture high concentration formulation of eblasakimab for future studies. Dada Nexus Limited DADA gained 18.4% to $10.45. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.

gained 18.4% to $10.45. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX gained 16.4% to $3.05. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, last month, announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

gained 16.4% to $3.05. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, last month, announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. Oblong, Inc. OBLG shares rose 15.6% to $2.02 after the company reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

shares rose 15.6% to $2.02 after the company reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. Baozun Inc. BZUN gained 15.3% to $6.50.

gained 15.3% to $6.50. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM gained 15.1% to $3.81.

gained 15.1% to $3.81. I-Mab IMAB rose 15% to $4.88.

rose 15% to $4.88. Genprex, Inc. GNPX gained 14.2% to $1.8150.

gained 14.2% to $1.8150. GDS Holdings Limited GDS jumped 13.8% to $27.00. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.

jumped 13.8% to $27.00. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 13.2% to $4.46. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings recently successfully listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.

rose 13.2% to $4.46. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings recently successfully listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX gained 13% to $6.54. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.

gained 13% to $6.54. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH gained 12.3% to $17.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals announced an exploratory analysis of data from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of Qinlock using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

gained 12.3% to $17.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals announced an exploratory analysis of data from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of Qinlock using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM rose 8.7% to $2.40 after gaining over 9% on Tuesday.



Losers

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA shares tumbled 64.5% to $6.51 after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

dropped 43% to $6.80 following a livestream presentation from company management regarding an update on production, commercialization and recent management additions.

dropped 43% to $6.80 following a livestream presentation from company management regarding an update on production, commercialization and recent management additions. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS fell 33.8% to $10.35 after climbing 132% on Tuesday. Reshape Lifesciences recently announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

fell 33.8% to $10.35 after climbing 132% on Tuesday. Reshape Lifesciences recently announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT fell 32.8% to $6.80. The FDA notified Phathom Pharmaceuticals that no action would be taken on the company's new drug application (NDA) for vonoprazan, under review as a treatment for erosive esophagitis, on or before the current Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 11, 2023.

dropped 31.8% to $6.21.

dropped 31.8% to $6.21. 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF dropped 29% to $3.76. 180 Life Sciences announced publication of a review on the biological basis of Dupuytren's disease in the Journal Trends in Molecular Medicine.

dropped 29% to $3.76. 180 Life Sciences announced publication of a review on the biological basis of Dupuytren's disease in the Journal Trends in Molecular Medicine. Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX fell 24.5% to $0.4525. Lucira Health shares jumped 440% on Tuesday after the company announced it submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for OTC use of its COVID-19 & Flu test.

fell 24.5% to $0.4525. Lucira Health shares jumped 440% on Tuesday after the company announced it submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for OTC use of its COVID-19 & Flu test. Innovid Corp. CTV dropped 23.8% to $1.37.

dropped 23.8% to $1.37. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR fell 22.2% to $2.13. Jasper Therapeutics shares jumped 476% on Tuesday after the company announced data from the first three participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the addition of briquilimab (JSP191) to an existing bone marrow transplantation regimen in individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia.

fell 22.2% to $2.13. Jasper Therapeutics shares jumped 476% on Tuesday after the company announced data from the first three participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the addition of briquilimab (JSP191) to an existing bone marrow transplantation regimen in individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia. Kidpik Corp. PIK fell 17.8% to $0.7151.

fell 17.8% to $0.7151. Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS dropped 17.3% to $0.43.

dropped 17.3% to $0.43. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO fell 15% to $1.13.

fell 15% to $1.13. Seer, Inc. SEER dropped 14.2% to $5.02 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $9 to $6.50.

dropped 14.2% to $5.02 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $9 to $6.50. Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 13.3% to $0.1631. Swvl recently announced the commencement of a strategic review process.

fell 13.3% to $0.1631. Swvl recently announced the commencement of a strategic review process. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR dropped 12.9% to $2.0550.

dropped 12.9% to $2.0550. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB fell 11.6% to $2.60. Chemomab Therapeutics recently reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.

fell 11.6% to $2.60. Chemomab Therapeutics recently reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI dropped 9.1% to $10.93.

dropped 9.1% to $10.93. VEON Ltd. VEON declined 7.7% to $0.48.

declined 7.7% to $0.48. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT fell 7.3% to $2.30.

