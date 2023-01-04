Why Enovix Shares Are Trading Lower By 43%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares surged 204% to $2.25 after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DNA oral appliance for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN climbed 162% to $0.4909 after the company announced it acquired Amerigen 7.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE gained 108% to $0.4022.
- Geron Corporation GERN shares jumped 53.3% to $3.6800 after the company announced top-line results from the IMerge Phase 3 trial of imetelstat in lower risk MDS. The trial met the primary 8-week transfusion independence (TI) endpoint and key secondary 24-week TI endpoint.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 49% to $0.2350.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT jumped 42.4% to $0.4132. The company earlier reported in 13G filing Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund held 11% stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions.
- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. REUN gained 27.8% to $1.33.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP surged 25% to $ 1.3799.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM jumped 23.3% to $ 0.3997.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 21.8% to $12.85. NuZee adopted a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV shares climbed 21.4% to $3.69.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN jumped 20% to $0.50.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS shares gained 20% to $0.3089 after dropping 8% on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology and Cloakbook were recently granted a license to commence sportsbook operations in Washington, D.C.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI rose 19.6% to $0.67 after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD jumped 19.5% to $ 0.8498. Galmed reported results from the open-label part of the ARMOR study.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN surged 18.4% to $0.5150. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Thermo Fisher Scientific reported a partnership to manufacture high concentration formulation of eblasakimab for future studies.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA gained 18.4% to $10.45. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX gained 16.4% to $3.05. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, last month, announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG shares rose 15.6% to $2.02 after the company reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Baozun Inc. BZUN gained 15.3% to $6.50.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM gained 15.1% to $3.81.
- I-Mab IMAB rose 15% to $4.88.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX gained 14.2% to $1.8150.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS jumped 13.8% to $27.00. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 13.2% to $4.46. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings recently successfully listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX gained 13% to $6.54. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH gained 12.3% to $17.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals announced an exploratory analysis of data from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of Qinlock using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM rose 8.7% to $2.40 after gaining over 9% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA shares tumbled 64.5% to $6.51 after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX dropped 43% to $6.80 following a livestream presentation from company management regarding an update on production, commercialization and recent management additions.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS fell 33.8% to $10.35 after climbing 132% on Tuesday. Reshape Lifesciences recently announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT fell 32.8% to $6.80. The FDA notified Phathom Pharmaceuticals that no action would be taken on the company's new drug application (NDA) for vonoprazan, under review as a treatment for erosive esophagitis, on or before the current Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 11, 2023.
- Moolec Science SA MLEC dropped 31.8% to $6.21.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF dropped 29% to $3.76. 180 Life Sciences announced publication of a review on the biological basis of Dupuytren's disease in the Journal Trends in Molecular Medicine.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX fell 24.5% to $0.4525. Lucira Health shares jumped 440% on Tuesday after the company announced it submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for OTC use of its COVID-19 & Flu test.
- Innovid Corp. CTV dropped 23.8% to $1.37.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR fell 22.2% to $2.13. Jasper Therapeutics shares jumped 476% on Tuesday after the company announced data from the first three participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the addition of briquilimab (JSP191) to an existing bone marrow transplantation regimen in individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK fell 17.8% to $0.7151.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS dropped 17.3% to $0.43.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO fell 15% to $1.13.
- Seer, Inc. SEER dropped 14.2% to $5.02 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $9 to $6.50.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 13.3% to $0.1631. Swvl recently announced the commencement of a strategic review process.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR dropped 12.9% to $2.0550.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB fell 11.6% to $2.60. Chemomab Therapeutics recently reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI dropped 9.1% to $10.93.
- VEON Ltd. VEON declined 7.7% to $0.48.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT fell 7.3% to $2.30.
