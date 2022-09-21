Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares jumped 86.4% to close at $11.00 on Tuesday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS surged 60.6% to settle at $2.2005.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO gained 42.4% to close at $20.79. Strength may be due to short interest in the stock and social media interest.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX climbed 41.3% to close at $3.49 after the company announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits which has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA gained 28.4% to close at $38.91.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS gained 27.7% to close at $1.36 after the company announced Bonum Health, a subsidiary, signed a Telemedicine Services Distribution Deal with Wakefern Food, to deploy telemedicine services throughout ShopRite pharmacy-led locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares climbed 26.5% to close at $3.06 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 22.4% to close at $2.35. Strauss Frito-Lay chose the SaverOne Protection System for its delivery trucks in Israel.
- Yunji Inc. YJ gained 20.2% to close at $1.00.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE jumped 15.7% to close at $6.86. Raymond James maintained bluebird bio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR jumped 14.7% to close at $2.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares gained 14.7% to close at $0.3753 on Tuesday. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q4 net loss of $4.5 million.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD rose 14.7% to settle at $2.1561.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA surged 14.4% to close at $0.46.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 14.3% to close at $6.56.
- Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX climbed 13.4% to settle at $19.85. Mannatech Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.5 million of its outstanding shares.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 13.3% to close at $0.9150. China Liberal Education Holdings recently signed a letter with Aiways Holdings Limited to acquire all outstanding equity interest of Aiways.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN jumped 11.9% to close at $2.26.
- O2Micro International Limited OIIM rose 11.2% to close at $3.28 after the company announced receipt of a revised preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
- EuroDry Ltd. EDRY gained 10.8% to settle at $14.43. The company signed an agreement to sell M/V Pantelis, a 74,020 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for approximately $9.7 million.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL gained 9.7% to settle at $0.8999.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN gained 9.5% to close at $6.48. Apexigen recently announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers.
- BTCS Inc. BTCS rose 9.1% to settle at $1.56. BTCS, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.61 per share.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares rose 8.4% to close at $5.96. BYND Cannasoft shares jumped over 32% on Monday after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
- SeqLL Inc. SQL gained 7% to close at $0.86.
- Cognex Corporation CGNX rose 6.5% to close at $44.41 as the company boosted its guidance for the third quarter.
- Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG rose 6.4% to settle at $27.11 after a U.S. judge denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth's $13 billion buyout deal for Change Healthcare.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM climbed 5.9% to close at $95.32. Oxford Industries completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury apparel brand, for $270 million. Piper Sandler maintained Oxford Industries with an Overweight and raised the price target from $130 to $135.
Losers
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares dropped 75.5% to close at $0.49 on Tuesday after the company priced a 10 million share public offering at $0.50 per share. Also, HC Wainwright & Co downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE dropped 46.1% to close at $1.03.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 39.1% to close at $0.2252.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI fell 37.5% to close at $0.6629 as the U.S. FDA staff raised concerns over the safety of the company’s experimental cancer drug and questioned the benefits it provided over existing therapies.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9% to close at $2.97.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI RUM dipped 23.9% to close at $12.79.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV dropped 22.5% to close at $1.93. PetVivo Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE fell 21.5% to close at $1.06. AmeriDrive partnered with HyreCar on $100 million revolving line of credit joint venture.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 21.2% to settle at $72.50.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI dropped 19.9% to close at $2.45. Trevi Therapeutics recently announced results from the full set of subjects in its Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for treating chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 19.7% to close at $0.1245.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX dropped 19.2% to settle at $0.1810.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 17.3% to close at $0.9350.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC dropped 16.9% to close at $18.61 following an FT report suggesting investors in the SPAC are pushing for better terms in a financing package.
- Mynaric AG MYNA fell 16.7% to close at $5.15.
- Sotera Health Company SHC fell 16.6% to close at $8.20.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 16.5% to close at $4.24.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated REFR declined 15.7% to settle at $2.37.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 15.6% to close at $2.11.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS dropped 15% to settle at $15.87.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc HOLO fell 13.9% to close at $2.54.
- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG dropped 13.9% to close at $36.91.
- Weave Communications, Inc. WEAV declined 13.6% to settle at $4.85.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 13.5% to settle at $0.1461. Esports Entertainment recently priced a 30 million share plus warrant public offering at $0.25 per share plus warrant.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 13.3% to close at $6.11 after climbing around 55% on Monday.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 12.8% to close at $0.9943.
- Ford Motor Company F fell 12.3% to close at $13.09 after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.
- ReneSola Ltd SOL tumbled 12% to settle at $5.35. Xianshou Li recently reported a 7.52% stake in ReneSola.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ dropped 11.8% to close at $7.10.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 11.7% to close at $3.49.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX dropped 11.6% to close at $13.07.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR fell 11.6% to settle at $4.65 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a $4.30 price target.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR dropped 9.8% to close at $1.47.
- Vericity, Inc. VERY fell 9.6% to close at $6.60.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE declined 9.4% to close at $4.23.
- Value Line, Inc. VALU dropped 9.1% to close at $58.20. Value Line recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.47.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS fell 8.9% to close at $1.12. Clovis Oncology recently submitted applications for Rubraca label expansion in the US and European Union as first-line maintenance treatment in women with advanced ovarian cancer.
- Aravive, Inc. ARAV fell 8.6% to settle at $0.9320.
