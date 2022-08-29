Why Chimerix Is Trading Higher By Over 19%, Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI shares jumped 53% to $1.04. Advanced Human Imaging announced Sunday it signed a Master Services Agreement with Estonia-based Activate Health OÜ.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 41.4% to $0.2068. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares gained around 8% on Friday after the company announced changes to its board of directors and management team, along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV jumped 25% to $12.96. Point72 Asset Management recently reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD shares gained 23.5% to $71.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue results.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX rose 23.1% to $6.55 after dropping 25% on Friday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB rose 20.1% to $2.03 after jumping 43% on Friday. OLB Group recently posted 1H sales of $17.16 million.
- Hill International, Inc. HIL jumped 20% to $3.36 following an updated merger agreement with Global Infrastructure Solutions which offers Hill shareholders $3.40 per share in cash versus $2.85 per share offered previously.
- Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 19.4% to $2.58 after the company won a Department of Health and Human Services contract worth $126.9 million.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares climbed 17.8% to $3.24. Sentage Holdings, last month, reported FY21 operating revenue of $2.26 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC climbed 15.5% to $2.07. NeuroOne Medical Tech recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares rose 14.9% to $2.93 after declining around 12% on Friday.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN gained 14.9% to $23.55 after Taylor Maritime delivered a non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $26 per share.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS jumped 14.4% to $3.97.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL gained 12.2% to $3.5680.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH gained 11.7% to $1.7087.
- NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE gained 9.9% to $4.4950.
- TAL Education Group TAL jumped 9.7% to $6.57.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 8% to $28.76. Shares of several uranium companies traded higher as countries look for energy alternatives amid the global energy crisis.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO rose 7.8% to $7.26. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 6.5% to $1.0299. Vinco Ventures appointed Ross Miller as co-Chief Executive Officer along with John Colucci and Lisa King, effective immediately.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS gained 5.5% to $63.06. Goldman Sachs maintained JinkoSolar with a Sell and raised the price target from $31 to $35. The company, on Friday, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 137.6% year-on-year to $2.81 billion, beating the consensus of $2.28 billion.
Losers
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ shares dipped 47.7% to $9.80.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE fell 41.8% to $6.09 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares fell 27.8% to $0.1469. Clarus Therapeutics recently reported its Q2 earnings results and announced it will be reducing approximately 40% of its staff in August 2022.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 23.6% to $3.75. PaxMedica priced its initial public offering of 1.55 million shares of common stock at $5.25 per share.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dropped 22.7% to $1.40 after the company reported a decline in Q4 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV fell 20.5% to $0.7950.
- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR fell 18.6% to $2.18.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY declined 15.4% to $22.80. Getty Images Holdings recently said it had set aside an additional $25 million of balance sheet cash for the previously announced $275 million of deal proceeds towards debt repayment.
- Vaccitech plc VACC dipped 15% to $4.40.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares fell 14.9% to $0.2387. Humanigen, said on August 24, 2022, that it received notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard from the Nasdaq.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH declined 14.7% to $3.95.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 13.7% to $10.36. Farfetch recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results. A
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH dropped 13% to $3.15.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN declined 13.1% to $9.11.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 12.9% to $3.9180 after the company announced plans to issue units consisting of senior debt and warrants to buy shares of common stock.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX fell 12.7% to $0.5583.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT dropped 12.5% to $0.84. Inhibikase Therapeutics shares gained around 10% on Friday after the company announced that the FDA has reviewed its Investigational New Drug application for IkT-001Pro for the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia and issued a Study May Procced letter.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 12.1% to $2.90 after dipping around 40% on Friday. The company recently priced its IPO at $$4.13 per unit.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU declined 11.3% to $0.2366. Aytu BioPharma recently announced issuance of its first patent for AR101/Enzastaurin.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY fell 11.1% to $3.1299.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dropped 10.8% to $5.53.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 10.7% to $7.15.
- Ainos, Inc. AIMD declined 10.6% to $1.85. Ainos recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for conducting a Phase 2 trial of its drug candidate VELDONA, for treatment of mild symptoms related to COVID-19.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. RPID declined 10.5% to $3.25. Rapid Micro Biosystems recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.31 per share.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT dropped 10% to $0.8672. Inhibikase Therapeutics shares gained around 10% on Friday after the company announced that the FDA has reviewed its Investigational New Drug application for IkT-001Pro for the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia and issued a Study May Procced letter.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 10% to $12.44.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 9.1% to $150.01.
- Catalent, Inc. CTLT dropped 8.1% to $91.60 after the company said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 6.7% to $0.8771. VBI Vaccines said on August 26, 2022, that the company delivered written notices to Jefferies to terminate each of July 2022 sales agreement, September 2021 sales agreement, effective Aug. 26, 2022.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 6.4% to $0.3237 after declining around 7% on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 2.2% to $281.80. Deutsche Bank maintained Tesla with a Buy, adjusted price target to $375 - 3-for-1 stock split.
- Apple Inc. AAPL fell 2.1% to $160.17. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality headset. The tech giant may want to have the right to use the term “Reality” for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s trademark filings.
