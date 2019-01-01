QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.28 - 5.64
Vol / Avg.
319.7K/960.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.75 - 10.91
Mkt Cap
463.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
86.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 3:40PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 12:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 1:33PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 12:48PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:28AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Chimerix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines. Its portfolio includes treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (or AML) and antiviral treatment for smallpox. The company generates revenue through license agreements and a federal contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for research and advanced development of drugs to treat various human diseases. The company operates only in one business segment namely pharmaceuticals.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chimerix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chimerix (CMRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chimerix's (CMRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chimerix (CMRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CMRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 349.44% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chimerix (CMRX)?

A

The stock price for Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) is $5.34 last updated Today at 3:11:41 PM.

Q

Does Chimerix (CMRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chimerix.

Q

When is Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) reporting earnings?

A

Chimerix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Chimerix (CMRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chimerix.

Q

What sector and industry does Chimerix (CMRX) operate in?

A

Chimerix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.