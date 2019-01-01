Chimerix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines. Its portfolio includes treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (or AML) and antiviral treatment for smallpox. The company generates revenue through license agreements and a federal contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for research and advanced development of drugs to treat various human diseases. The company operates only in one business segment namely pharmaceuticals.