Why These Casino Stocks Are Moving Lower, Here's 45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 12:11 PM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX jumped 112.6% to $18.88 after the company said its treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis was well tolerated in a Phase 2a study.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC gained 80.9% to $6.13 after Innoviva entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $5.95 per share and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds, or an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM surged 71.8% to $0.4124 after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN jumped 39.6% to $3.63.
  • Volcon, Inc. VLCN gained 32.5% to $2.1299. Volcon received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG rose 27.7% to $1.1406. Glory Star entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares gained 22% to $2.4650 after the company announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 18.5% to $1.0193. Hillstream BioPharma recently announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB gained 18.5% to $0.2864.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL climbed 17.2% to $1.1494.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS surged 14.3% to $16.80.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER gained 12.7% to $0.53. Alkaline Water recently announced it has identified an estimated $4.5 to $5 million in annual expense reductions and margin enhancements.
  • Nyxoah S.A. NYXH gained 11.9% to $8.95 after the company received FDA IDE approval to initiate the ACCCESS study of Genio in complete concentric collapse patients.
  • NextNav Inc. NN gained 11.8% to $2.46. NextNav’s10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. RFL jumped 11.3% to $2.4041. Rafael Holdings, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC gained 10.7% to $27.14. Shares of Trump Digital business combination partner Digital World Acquisition gained following Friday news Elon Musk is backing away from his proposed Twitter deal.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. TITN surged 9.5% to $25.02. Titan Machinery agreed to acquire Heartland Ag Systems for $110 million.
  • Phunware, Inc. PHUN gained 9.4% to $1.3350 after gaining 6% on Friday.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU surged 8.1% to $2.54. Wah Fu Education Group reported cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for online education platform development.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS gained 7.7% to $0.1939.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 14% to $1.1178.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 21.3% to $0.1890. Aditxt shares jumped 50% on Friday after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN dropped 18% to $0.9094. Freeline Therapeutics announced the presentation of safety and initial efficacy data from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial for FLT180a for hemophilia B.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL fell 16.9% to $1.1301.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH fell 14.6% to $0.8619.
  • SeqLL Inc. SQL fell 14.5% to $0.8978.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN declined 14.3% to $8.14.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI dipped 13.8% to $3.6700.
  • Fastly, Inc. FSLY dropped 13.8% to $11.63 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $18 to $12.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA declined 12.8% to $0.95.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 12.7% to $0.2009 after gaining 9% on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO dropped 12.5% to $4.8999. The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR declined 12.4% to $3.1550.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX fell 12.2% to $16.70.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI dipped 12% to $5.05.
  • Novonix Limited NVX fell 12% to $6.15.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. PDD dipped 11.3% to $53.90. Shares of several Chinese companies at large traded lower amid a resurgence in COVID cases which has caused the closure of Macau casinos.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 10.5% to $4.97.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 9.8% to $50.92. Shares of casinos traded lower after Macau announced casino closures amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 9.7% to $0.5101. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced the timely completion of construction on its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS dipped 9.3% to $31.17. The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. OI fell 9.2% to $12.24. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $13
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR shares fell 8.3% to $33.77 after Elon Musk on Friday filed to terminate his proposed deal with the company. Wedbush and Baird also lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA shares fell 7.3% to $6.95 after gaining 6% on Friday.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 7.2% to $18.77.

