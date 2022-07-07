ñol

This EV Maker Stock Jumps More Than 9%, Here's 46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 12:02 PM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • United Maritime Corporation USEA jumped 180.4% to $8.02. The company’s stock jumped 190% on Wednesday after completing its spin-off from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 85% to $1.4150. American Rebel Holdings agreed to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company and its ancillary companies, in a transaction valued at $9.9 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares jumped 66.3% to $6.65 amid news the company's products will now be available in Kohl's KSS, Midwest-based Meijer and also Giant Eagle.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP surged 41% to $0.54. Kiromic BioPharma completed the construction of its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 39% to $6.31.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA jumped 30.6% to $0.2311 after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
  • Immuron Limited IMRN gained 22% to $2.60. Immuron received European Patent notification on drug composition to treat clostridioides difficile associated disease.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP jumped 21.3% to $0.5458. OceanPal recently announced time charter contract for m/v Calipso.
  • Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE rose 19% to $1.44. Cryptyde recently disclosed a corporate roadmap for the remainder of 2022 into 2023.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 16.7% to $5.78.
  • SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU jumped 16.4% to $6.40.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 16.1% to $5.19 after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.
  • Longeveron Inc. LGVN shares gained 15.9% to $7.06. Longeveron said an abstract regarding the Lomecel-B Phase 2a trial in Alzheimer's Disease has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 15.9% to $1.7173.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA gained 13.5% to $3.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals recently priced its underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares at $2.10 per share.
  • Accolade, Inc. ACCD gained 13.2% to $10.47.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG surged 13.1% to $7.24 after the company announced an increase to its quarterly dividend and updated FY22 guidance.
  • iSpecimen Inc. ISPC jumped 13.1% to $2.68. iSpecimen added new global biospecimen suppliers to proprietary marketplace platform for researchers to leverage.
  • Veru Inc. VERU rose 12.9% to $14.70. Veru shares gained 13% on Wednesday after the company announced the publication of the results from a Phase 3 COVID-19 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized moderate-severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS and death in The New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI gained 12.8% to $0.4821.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ jumped 12% to $74.99.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS jumped 11.3% to $72.93. JinkoSolar recently announced up to $200 million share buyback program.
  • NIO Inc. NIO gained 9.3% to $22.76, a day after its Nio Power Day 2022, where it announced a 500-kilowatt ultra-fast charging pile and offered a glimpse into its third-generation battery swap station.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX gained 8.7% to $0.2801 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation ON jumped 8.4% to $51.61 in sympathy with Samsung, which reported a 21% increase in quarterly revenue.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. MIND rose 7.8% to $0.90 after the company announced that it received orders for sonar and source controller systems totaling approximately $7.7 million.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX gained 7.8% to $3.33. BioRestorative Therapies recently enrolled first patient in the phase 2 clinical study of its lead drug BRTX-100 in chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).
  • GameStop Corp. GME rose 7% to $125.61 after the company announced a stock split.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 4.8% to $124.85. China's cyberspace regulator informed that rules requiring data exports to undergo security reviews would be effective from September 1, Reuters reported.


Losers

  • Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE shares tumbled 59.8% to $2.10.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC shares dipped 37.7% to $1.2595 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial for DM199.
  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX fell 29.4% to $1.39 after the company reported Phase 2 results for praluzatamab ravtansine in breast cancer. Piper Sandler and Mizuho downgraded the stock also.
  • Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX dipped 23.7% to $0.4155. Avalo Therapeutics announced one-for-twelve reverse stock split.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH shares fell 22.3% to $0.2062 after jumping 73% on Wednesday.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA fell 16% to $64.29 after the company reported preliminary second-quarter results and updated its FY22 outlook. The company said it expects net sales of $1.015 billion- $1.065 billion, versus prior guidance of $1.1 billion - $1.2 billion. It also sees EPS of $3.85 - $4.45, compared to prior guidance of $5.00 - $5.70.
  • BioVie Inc. BIVI fell 13.9% to $1.67.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares fell 12.8% to $0.3655 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT dipped 9.2% to $13.89. Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from a new interim analysis of its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE trial of OCA in patients with liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 9.1% to $1.0903 after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
  • Helen of Troy Limited HELE dropped 8.8% to $154.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and cut FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA fell 8.1% to $19.06 after the company reported a secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock.
  • IperionX Limited IPX fell 8% to $4.4999.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV dropped 7.9% to $5.84 on continued post-bankruptcy volatility.
  • IN8bio, Inc. INAB dropped 7.6% to $2.18.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP fell 7.2% to $0.8350. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 49% on Wednesday after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND application for nalmefene implant.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW fell 6.7% to $2.22. Art's-Way Manufacturing recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.

