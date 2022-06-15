55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares surged 92.4% to $2.77 after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares jumped 51.4% to $3.1199 after the company announced approval of GIMOTI to Florida State Medicaid Program.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 40.6% to $1.49.
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP jumped 33% to $2.8342.
- Austin Gold Corp. AUST jumped 31% to $2.2992.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN surged 25% to $1.04.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 24% to $2.9801.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO jumped 21.6% to $2.4420.
- Revlon, Inc. REV rose 21.4% to $2.2694 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA gained 20.7% to $0.2255 after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company's VAL-083.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 20.2% to $0.1349 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON gained 19.7% to $2.43.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP jumped 19.2% to $2.29 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO gained 18.9% to $0.38. ThermoGenesis Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD surged 19% to $19.33 after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead the AdCom for the company's anti-psychotic therapy.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR jumped 18.8% to $0.41.
- PainReform Ltd. PRFX jumped 18% to $1.08.
- Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE gained 17% to $4.89.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG surged 15.8% to $0.7498.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM gained 15.6% to $2.51. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5.50 price target.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL shares gained 15.6% to $9.13 after the company reported a rise in Q4 sales results.
- Focus Universal Inc. FCUV rose 14.6% to $12.68.
- Carvana Co. CVNA gained 14.4% to $23.93. Carvana 10% owner Verde Investments Inc acquired a total of 1,985,258 shares at at an average price of $21.18.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE gained 13.8% to $0.2779. BitNile said its Director Milton Ault bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.26 per share.
- Outset Medical, Inc. OM rose 13.5% to $15.28. Outset Medical recently announced it implemented a shipment hold on new Tablo Systems for home use pending FDA review and clearance of a recent 510(k) submission.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX jumped 13.3% to $4.3050. The U.K.'s regulatory agency has accepted EQRx’s marketing application for aumolertinib for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Inpixon INPX rose 12.5% to $0.1346 after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose 9.2% to $29.82. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its prop osed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 8.2% to $23.00 after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.
- MorphoSys AG MOR shares rose 6.2% to $4.8399. MorphoSys and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. (HIBio), a biotechnology company, have established an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 5.3% to $1.4850. Boxed reported that Director Andrew Pearson bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 per share.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares fell 34.3% to $0.8800 after the company issued an update on correspondence received from U.K. and U.S. regulatory authorities on pathway for a therapy that could prevent progression of early-stage Dupuytren's disease.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA fell 21.1% to $1.9750 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX dipped 20.5% to $0.1970.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 19.6% to $0.1327. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH fell 19.3% to $1.50.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 19.2% to $0.2823.
- 374Water Inc. SCWO fell 19.1% to $2.59.
- biote Corp. BTMD fell 19% to $4.12.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS declined 18.3% to $4.12.
- Planet Labs PBC PL fell 17.9% to $4.2280 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- RiceBran Technologies RIBT dropped 16.6% to $0.6299.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 16% to $1.21.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 15.7% to $0.5899 after surging more than 50% on Tuesday.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF declined 15.7% to $1.4501.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 14.4% to $1.2150 after surging more than 23% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- VectivBio Holding AG VECT dipped 14.1% to $4.9750. VectivBio Holding priced a public offering of 5.715 million shares at $5.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR declined 13.7% to $1.38.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 13.3% to $0.40. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently said that it received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares fell 13.3% to $7.39 after successfully listing on the NASDAQ.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 12.5% to $0.4251. Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares fell 11.5% to $0.4929. SeaChange shares dropped 19% on Tuesday after the company, and Triller, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL fell 11.4% to $1.9750. Kaival Brands shares jumped 29% on Tuesday after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL dipped 10.4% to $0.1479.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 6.8% to $2.47 after jumping around 126% on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas