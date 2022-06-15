55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares surged 92.4% to $2.77 after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares jumped 51.4% to $3.1199 after the company announced approval of GIMOTI to Florida State Medicaid Program.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 40.6% to $1.49.

Eros Media World Plc EMWP jumped 33% to $2.8342.

Austin Gold Corp. AUST jumped 31% to $2.2992.

Akanda Corp. AKAN surged 25% to $1.04.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 24% to $2.9801.

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO jumped 21.6% to $2.4420.

Revlon, Inc. REV rose 21.4% to $2.2694 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA gained 20.7% to $0.2255 after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company's VAL-083.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 20.2% to $0.1349 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON gained 19.7% to $2.43.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP jumped 19.2% to $2.29 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO gained 18.9% to $0.38. ThermoGenesis Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD surged 19% to $19.33 after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead the AdCom for the company's anti-psychotic therapy.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR jumped 18.8% to $0.41.

PainReform Ltd. PRFX jumped 18% to $1.08.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE gained 17% to $4.89.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG surged 15.8% to $0.7498.

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM gained 15.6% to $2.51. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5.50 price target.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL shares gained 15.6% to $9.13 after the company reported a rise in Q4 sales results.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV rose 14.6% to $12.68.

Carvana Co. CVNA gained 14.4% to $23.93. Carvana 10% owner Verde Investments Inc acquired a total of 1,985,258 shares at at an average price of $21.18.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE gained 13.8% to $0.2779. BitNile said its Director Milton Ault bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.26 per share.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM rose 13.5% to $15.28. Outset Medical recently announced it implemented a shipment hold on new Tablo Systems for home use pending FDA review and clearance of a recent 510(k) submission.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX jumped 13.3% to $4.3050. The U.K.'s regulatory agency has accepted EQRx's marketing application for aumolertinib for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Inpixon INPX rose 12.5% to $0.1346 after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose 9.2% to $29.82. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its prop osed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 8.2% to $23.00 after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

MorphoSys AG MOR shares rose 6.2% to $4.8399. MorphoSys and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. (HIBio), a biotechnology company, have established an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys' felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody.

Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 5.3% to $1.4850. Boxed reported that Director Andrew Pearson bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 per share.

Losers 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares fell 34.3% to $0.8800 after the company issued an update on correspondence received from U.K. and U.S. regulatory authorities on pathway for a therapy that could prevent progression of early-stage Dupuytren's disease.

Tuya Inc. TUYA fell 21.1% to $1.9750 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX dipped 20.5% to $0.1970.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 19.6% to $0.1327. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

MDJM Ltd MDJH fell 19.3% to $1.50.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 19.2% to $0.2823.

374Water Inc. SCWO fell 19.1% to $2.59.

biote Corp. BTMD fell 19% to $4.12.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS declined 18.3% to $4.12.

Planet Labs PBC PL fell 17.9% to $4.2280 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

RiceBran Technologies RIBT dropped 16.6% to $0.6299.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 16% to $1.21.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 15.7% to $0.5899 after surging more than 50% on Tuesday.

FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF declined 15.7% to $1.4501.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 14.4% to $1.2150 after surging more than 23% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.

VectivBio Holding AG VECT dipped 14.1% to $4.9750. VectivBio Holding priced a public offering of 5.715 million shares at $5.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR declined 13.7% to $1.38.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 13.3% to $0.40. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently said that it received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.

NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares fell 13.3% to $7.39 after successfully listing on the NASDAQ.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 12.5% to $0.4251. Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.

SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares fell 11.5% to $0.4929. SeaChange shares dropped 19% on Tuesday after the company, and Triller, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL fell 11.4% to $1.9750. Kaival Brands shares jumped 29% on Tuesday after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL dipped 10.4% to $0.1479.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 6.8% to $2.47 after jumping around 126% on Tuesday.

