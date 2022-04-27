 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

 

Gainers

  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) gained 154% to $4.3550 after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) shares jumped 76.5% to $1.8710 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Cosmos Holdings recently posted FY21 adjusted net income of $384K.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) climbed 31% to $1.0500 after the company announced agreements to fund strategic growth priorities.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) gained 25.6% to $9.65 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) jumped 20% to $2.84. Tempest reported a $15 million private placement financing.
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares climbed 15.8% to $165.01 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) jumped 14.4% to $25.00. Pfizer agreed to invest $25 million in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals via the purchase of 953,834 shares at $26.21 per share.
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) gained 14.1% to $30.96 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC) gained 13.9% to $10.48.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 13.4% to $174.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 12.1% to $24.77 following a WSJ report suggesting the company is in talks with private-equity firms about a potential sale.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 11.3% to $45.45.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) gained 10.6% to $12.76 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) jumped 10.3% to $55.38.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 9.6% to $2.7950.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) surged 9.4% to $22.51.
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) rose 8.7% to $218.64 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 4.5% to $282.45 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

 

Losers

  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares dipped 37.6% to $8.60. The company’s collaborating partner Amgen for MP0310 (AMG 506) will return the global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners following a strategic pipeline review.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 31.4% to $3.07 following effectiveness of 1:40 reverse stock split.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) fell 22.9% to $28.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY22 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) dipped 15.6% to $9.53 following Q3 results.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) dropped 15% to $3.1256.
  • Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) fell 14.4% to $12.40.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) declined 14.1% to $15.86.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) dropped 13.5% to $14.01.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 13.5% to $5.11 after the company reported a 10 million share follow-on offering.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) fell 13.1% to $0.7476. Evoke Pharma shares jumped over 118% on Tuesday as the FDA granted new drug product exclusivity to Evoke Pharma's Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray to relieve symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
  • F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 12.4% to $169.90 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) declined 10.6% to $4.30.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) dropped 10.6% to $16.59 following Q1 results.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) dipped 10.1% to $99.24 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) fell 10% to $27.56 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 10% to $4.25.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) shares fell 9.3% to $1.0701 after jumping around 19% on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 7.6% to $10.05 following Q1 earnings.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) declined 6.6% to $123.53 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 4.5% to $2,266.53 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

 

