43 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares jumped 67.7% to $16.95. True Global Ventures’ portfolio company Forge Global Holdings completed its business combination with Motive Capital Corp on the 22nd of March, 2022.
- Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) rose 26.3% to $1.1750. Trilogy Capital Group LLC's Chairman Alfonso J. Cervantes, Jr. late yesterday disclosed a 29.19% active stake in Smart For Life.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 25.7% to $1.27 after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 24.5% to $1.22.
- HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) gained 24.3% to $15.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) gained 21.4% to $7.02.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) surged 19.3% to $5.20 following strong Q4 results.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) jumped 18.3% to $3.2550. TCR2 Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 17.6% to $8.13.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) surged 16.8% to $29.12.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 16.3% to $3.5495. Precision BioSciences Chief Financial Officer John Alexander Kelly acquired a total of 16,677 shares at an average price of $3.08.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) surged 15.1% to $10.08.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) rose 15% to $2.99 after dipping around 18% on Monday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares gained 17.1% to $5.38. Delta Air Lines signed a 75 million gallon per year agreement with Gevo.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) jumped 15% to $45.97. Pinduoduo recently reported Q4 financial results.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares rose 13% to $117.09 as the company raised its share buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 13% to $1.92. Evolv Technologies recently issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Alset EHome International Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 12.7% to $0.5398 after surging around 8% on Monday.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares rose 12.6% to $1.2513.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 12% to $10.64 after Woodgrain announced plans to acquire the company.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) rose 11.7% to $6.31 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) gained 11.4% to $7.34 after the company announced a $100 million buyback.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 11.4% to $13.54 after dropping more than 14% on Monday.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) surged 10.2% to $3.02.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 8.6% to $0.7509 after jumping more than 25% on Monday.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 7.3% to $1.3093.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) rose 6.8% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after the company announced a buyback. Yext's board approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 5.7% to $137.60 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 42.9% to $0.3392 after the company reported pricing of $5.7 million underwritten public offering.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares tumbled 31.3% to $4.59 after the company decided to discontinue the further development of ORIC-101 after interim analyses from the two Phase 1b studies, wherein ORIC-101 did not demonstrate sufficient clinical activity. Oppenheimer and Guggenheim downgraded the stock.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares fell 28.6% to $1.2850 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) fell 18% to $5.11. NeuroSense Therapeutics shares jumped around 300% on Monday as the company received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 17% to $4.81. The company recently reported a partnership with Disney for the release of Cheaper By The Dozen on Disney+.
- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) dropped 16.3% to $2.4097 after climbing 22% on Monday.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 11.3% to $7.71 following Q4 results.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares fell 11% to $8.08 after jumping 43% on Monday. Cyren is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after U.S. markets close.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) fell 10.8% to $6.14 after multiple firms lowered their respective price target on the stock following company earnings.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) dipped 10.4% to $3.8999 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dropped 10.3% to $10.35. Nkarta recently posted Q4 loss of $0.69 per share.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) fell 9.6% to $1.60 after jumping around 58% on Monday. Yumanity Therapeutics, last month, announced restructuring plan.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 8.8% to $0.3008. CooTek (Cayman) recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) fell 8.6% to $4.2698. Ipsidy, on Monday, reported FY21 financial results.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 7.6% to $2.43. Hudson Capital shares jumped 27% on Monday after the company reported its Fr8PrivateFleet has already secured new and existing Fr8App customers, including one of Mexico's largest food producers.
