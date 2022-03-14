50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) shares jumped 95.2% to $5.89 after the company announced it would be acquired for $6 per share.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares climbed 36.5% to $4.3001.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) gained 32.4% to $26.68 after Rio Tinto proposed to acquire the company at C$34 per share.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 27% to $1.7153 after jumping 26% on Friday.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 25.2% to $0.1930 after dropping around 12% on Friday.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 20.2% to $0.5168 after jumping 24% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 18.9% to $164.29 after the company announced the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccine.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped 16.7% to $158.32. The Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine is only moderately effective against the omicron variant when tested in children ages 5 to 15. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Abt Associates, the shot showed 59% efficacy in those ages 12 to 15 and 31% in those ages 5 to 11.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) surged 16% to $3.62. Sonendo is expected report financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 15.6% to $14.71.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) surged 15% to $6.62.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 14.1% to $2.92.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) jumped 13.9% to $5.78 after the company announced a new commercial developer contract.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 12.9% to $2.8450.
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) surged 12.3% to $36.37.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) jumped 11.9% to $4.23 following Q4 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 10.8% to $72.89. Signet Jewelers suspended business interaction with Russian-owned entities, Reuters reported.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 10.2% to $80.47. Strength is possibly due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, which could lift vaccine sector sentiment.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 9.5% to $0.4490.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) rose 6.8% to $0.6833. Dagang Feng disclosed a 30.6% active stake in 36Kr Holdings.
Losers
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares dipped 54.7% to $4.8150 after the company's Phase 3 PIVOT trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) fell 34.2% to $3.23. JP Morgan downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $3.5 price target.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 30.7% to $0.3161. Waitr Hldgs posted a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 26.3% to $0.1801.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) fell 25.2% to $3.6650.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) dipped 23.8% to $2.8099.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 22.7% to $1.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 22.2% to $43.85.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 20.2% to $13.36.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) shares fell 19.6% to $1.11 after surging 40% on Friday.
- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 18.8% to $3.8650.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 18.3% to $5.76. JP Morgan downgraded Dada Nexus from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $7.5 price target.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 17.4% to $1.0310.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) dropped 16.7% to $2.12 following Q4 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dropped 15.8% to $2.34 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and announced a $2 price target.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) fell 15.5% to $16.72.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares fell 14.9% to $0.67 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) fell 14.6% to $8.45. Apyx Medical received notification of pending FDA medical device safety communication related to its advanced energy products.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 14.4% to $19.69.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) shares fell 14.4% to $3.33.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) dropped 14.2% to $4.80.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) fell 14% to $5.70 after dropping 22% on Friday.
- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) dropped 13.7% to $5.74. JP Morgan downgraded Hello Group from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $7 price target.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) fell 11.2% to $6.42.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 10.8% to $24.40 after dipping 20% on Friday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 9.7% to $0.9574 after jumping 37% on Friday.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 9.3% to $3.2740 after dipping 28% on Friday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) fell 8.7% to $9.94 after dipping 23% on Friday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 8.7% to $0.5251.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 7.4% to $0.6850. OceanPal reported the receipt of Nasdaq notice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas